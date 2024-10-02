Tebogo Thobejane recently hit out at MacG over the comments he made on his channel

The controversial podcaster trolled Tebogo for once asking him to help her get views for her YouTube channel

The jokes didn't land well with Tebogo, who called Mac out for disrespecting her

Tebogo Thobejane blasted MacG over his disrespectful comments. Images: Instagram/ tebogocthobejane, Twitter/ MacGUnleashed

Source: UGC

MacG seems to have landed on Tebogo Thobejane's bad side after shamelessly trolling her.

Tebogo Thobejane calls out MacG

It appears that MacG's comments on Podcast and Chill angered yet another socialite, and she didn't take them lightly.

Tebogo Thobejane called out the controversial podcaster over his disrespectful comments about her when he claimed she once asked for help in growing her YouTube channel.

According to the Uncancelable author, Tebogo left her booming channel on the Podcast and Chill network to start her own channel, which flopped, so she asked for Mac's help:

"She sent me a message 'cause she uploaded an episode on her channel and only got five views. She said, 'Hey, please ask the people that were watching my show to come here.'"

In response to the comments and laughs from the entire crew, Tebogo released a statement expressing her disappointment in Mac for mocking her situation:

"Despite the views and success of his platform, it's disheartening that he took advantage of a situation where I put everything on the line. Let it be known - I'm not chasing fame.

"Instead of lifting women up, MacG and his co-host choose to tear us down with their reckless comments. MacG, don't even try me because I'm a peaceful person, but I won't tolerate being disrespected."

Twitter (X) user _mashesha shared MacG's video:

Mzansi weighs in on MacG's comments

Netizens were in stitches at MacG's video, with others claiming that he was doing exactly what Tebogo requested:

cypriel17 said:

"It sounds like a strategy to me - indirectly. He did precisely what she asked for. People will probably want to go and check her channel."

notriky_ was in stitches:

"Has to be the longest I've ever seen them laugh."

lamdreamin posted:

"Funny enough, he’s doing exactly what she wanted, but even better. Great marketing, whether he meant it or not."

Nducomfort admitted:

"I went to check her channel, so he probably helped."

MacG drags Mihlali Ndamase

In more MacG updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the podcaster's comments about Mihlali Ndamase.

Mac sent a warning to married women urging them to keep their husbands close because of the controversial influencer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News