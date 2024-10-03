The former Sizok'thola TV host Xolani Khumalo will appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Xolani Khumalo and his former bodyguards face a number of charges, including murder, damage to property and more

Mzansi remains firm in their belief that Xolani Khumalo is innocent despite a suspected drug dealer having passed away

Xolani Khumalo's case will resume at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 3 October 2024.

The ex 'Sizok'thola' host, Xolani Khumalo, will appear in court on Wednesday. Image: OJ Koloti/ Gallo Images

Xolani Khumalo heads back to court

The former Sizok'thola TV host Xolani Khumalo will on Wednesday head back to court regarding his connection to the murder of an alleged drug dealer, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie.

Khumalo and his crew face a number of charges, including murder, robbery, and damage to property, when they were interrogating Varrie at his home in Katlehong. The 49-year-old was sent to the hospital, where he later died.

His case was previously transferred to the Regional Court, where he was expected to appear on 10 September 2024.

Xolani handed himself to the police

After the murder, Xolani then handed himself over to the police, where he was granted bail of R20,000.

According to Daily Sun, the case investigation has been finalised.

Despite the severity of the charges Xolani and crew face, Mzansi remains firm in their belief that Xolani Khumalo is innocent, saying he was carrying out his duty as a citizen.

One person on X (Twitter) said,

"SA’s will surprise every chance they get… every day we complain about foreign nationals that sell drugs but are not willing to voice out our support for one person that was fighting the same drugs that are on the streets… Not even politicians or celebs."

Xolani Maphanga in a legal battle

