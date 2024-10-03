Former 'Sizok'thola' Host Xolani Khumalo is Back in Court for Murder Case
- The former Sizok'thola TV host Xolani Khumalo will appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday
- Xolani Khumalo and his former bodyguards face a number of charges, including murder, damage to property and more
- Mzansi remains firm in their belief that Xolani Khumalo is innocent despite a suspected drug dealer having passed away
Xolani Khumalo's case will resume at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 3 October 2024.
Xolani Khumalo heads back to court
The former Sizok'thola TV host Xolani Khumalo will on Wednesday head back to court regarding his connection to the murder of an alleged drug dealer, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie.
Khumalo and his crew face a number of charges, including murder, robbery, and damage to property, when they were interrogating Varrie at his home in Katlehong. The 49-year-old was sent to the hospital, where he later died.
His case was previously transferred to the Regional Court, where he was expected to appear on 10 September 2024.
Xolani handed himself to the police
After the murder, Xolani then handed himself over to the police, where he was granted bail of R20,000.
According to Daily Sun, the case investigation has been finalised.
Despite the severity of the charges Xolani and crew face, Mzansi remains firm in their belief that Xolani Khumalo is innocent, saying he was carrying out his duty as a citizen.
One person on X (Twitter) said,
"SA’s will surprise every chance they get… every day we complain about foreign nationals that sell drugs but are not willing to voice out our support for one person that was fighting the same drugs that are on the streets… Not even politicians or celebs."
Lusikisiki massacre: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says killers have nowhere to hide as SAPS close in
Xolani Maphanga in a legal battle
In more news from Briefly News, more drama follows Sizok'thola hosts as the current host, Xolani Maphanga, allegedly assaulted a suspected drug dealer.
Maphanga and his crew are accused of allegedly attacking a woman and her brother while looking for drugs during the filming of the show.
He and his crew were arrested; however, they were released on bail, and their case has been moved to the regional court.
