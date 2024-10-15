South African actor and musician Nay Maps was spotted with American singer Ne-Yo in Dubai, and the picture went viral on social media

Musa Khawula shared the snap on X, formerly Twitter, sparking excitement among fans who loved seeing their favourite stars together.

Social media users praised Nay Maps and Ne-Yo's appearance, with some speculating about Nay Maps' frequent visits to Dubai

South African actor and musician Nay Maps recently snapped a picture alongside award-winning American singer and songwriter Ne-Yo. The snap has gone viral on social media.

‘Uzalo’ star Nay Maps met American singer Ne-Yo in Dubai. Image: @naymaps and Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Source: UGC

Nay Maps snaps picture with Ne-Yo in Dubai

Nay Maps is living his best life and rubbing shoulders with international stars in Dubai. The actor, who has featured in several top productions like Uzalo, The Queen and Umkhokha: The Curse, has also taken over the music industry with his incredible talent.

A picture of the talented star alongside the Miss Independent singer was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Nay Maps with Ne-Yo in Dubai; United Arab Emirates."

Fans can't get enough of Nay Maps and Ne-Yo's picture

Social media users loved seeing their favourite stars in one picture. Many said they both looked amazing, while others questioned why Nay Maps frequently visited Dubai.

@B_Margiano commented:

"Next thing Neo will want to come to South Africa."

@DlaminiDukani said:

"Our SA brother is 👌🏽👌🏽🔥🔥🇿🇦"

@MissCooper1808 wrote:

"The whole uMkhokha cast is in Dubai... are they going to fetch amandla amasha lapho?"

@Lubahdiva wrote:

"Was this a vacation for uMkhokha? Saw most of the crew there. They looked amazing."

@K_Gillion added:

"SA water bathes us so good, gooder than American water 🫣."

Trevor Noah “Fanboys” Over Beyoncé at the Grammys

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of South African TV host and comedian Trevor Noah failing to keep calm while talking to Beyoncé Knowles at the Grammy Awards has gone viral on social media.

Mzansi star Trevor Noah did the most as the host of the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles over the past weekend. The star got to meet and interview some of the greatest names in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News