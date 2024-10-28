Heavy-K recently celebrated his son's ninth birthday with a touching message

The DJ/ producer spoke about his son's medical issues and being in out of the hospital for four years

Mzansi showed love to Khusta and celebrated his son's birthday with heartwarming messages

Heavy-K said the first years of his son's life were challenging. Images: heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Heavy-K recently celebrated his son's birthday and reflected on his complicated health problems.

Heavy-K celebrates son's birthday

Heavy-K took the time to celebrate his first child's birthday and shared a touching message and throwback photos in his honour.

The Respect the Drumboss producer was blessed with a baby boy in 2015, who was sadly diagnosed with cerebral palsy and struggled to breathe on his own. Heavy-K said the first four years of his son's life were challenging.

Khusta revealed that despite this, and his mom dying right after his son was born, he had to step up for his family, and they made it work:

"I can’t believe my baby boy, my firstborn, turned nine years old today! It’s been a rollercoaster ride, we’ve been through so much together and he challenged me so much as a father.

"I’m grateful and blessed that God chose me to be the father of this special boy. Happiest birthday to you, my son, I love you so much."

Mzansi shows love to Heavy-K

Netizens were moved to tears by Heavy-K's message, and wished his son a happy birthday:

South African rapper, Zakwe, said:

"And through all that, the public still wanted cheerful music while your problems were increasing, but you stood your ground. You fought, you are a man, my brother. Happy birthday to the child; may he grow up to be a man like his father."

Mzansi singer, Lady Du, wrote:

"God will still bless you. Remember that a child born different is God's personal favourite, a miracle child."

goodlucklive praised Heavy-K:

"You are so strong. Proud of you, brother."

Local disc jockey, DJ Speedsta, posted:

"Happy birthday to the young man! Super blessed!"

jjmwenesani added:

"Happy birthday to your lovely son! You are a great father."

Thobeka Majozi addresses son's health problems

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, speaking about their son's health problems.

Bexx revealed while coming to terms with her son being diagnosed with a terminal illness, she was also forced to deal with a cheating partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News