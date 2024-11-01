Rihanna Gets Trolled for Her “KZN Animal Print” Bed: “People From KZN Are Coming for You”
- The Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna trended on South African Twitter (X)
- This was after a video of herself and her kids in her bedroom showing a "KZN animal skin" bedd went viral
- Many netizens trolled her for the bed, with others jokingly saying that KZN people were coming for her
Bathong Rihanna! The Barbadian singer and businesswoman hilariously started a war with KZN for her exquisite bedding.
Rihanna's "KZN animal print" bed trends on X
The famous Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna's recent video topped the trending list on South African Twitter (X).
Earlier, the Love On The Brain hitmaker shared a clip of herself with her kids in her bedroom, which happened to reveal her bed. An online user, @ApheleleJody, reshared the video and hilariously labelled the star's bed as "KZN bed" because of its animal skin bedding.
The video was captioned:
"That bed, Rihanna, my baby?? Are you in KZN?"
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Rihanna's "KZN bed"
Shortly after the video of the singer went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@limphoseeiso_ wrote:
"People from KZN are coming for you."
@ms_tourist said:
"Don’t be surprised when she blocks you like Mastende...As for the bed, it screams MaMkhize."
@This_IsHombs responded:
"Even the carpet is not make sure."
@LesegoAries commented:
"Hahaha people from KZN will beat you wena."
@NombusoNgema11 responded:
"I’m sure she’s in KZN eShowe."
@ndamasezoe mentioned:
"Yoh, it sure is a KZN bed even looks like a ship, lol."
Riri bags R100M at billionaire's wedding, fans floored
Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna performed for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl performance. The Bardian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.
USA popstar Rihanna was booked for a pre-wedding performance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant, the youngest child in the wealthy family, is getting married to Radikha, and Rihanna put on a public performance for them.
