The Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna trended on South African Twitter (X)

This was after a video of herself and her kids in her bedroom showing a "KZN animal skin" bedd went viral

Many netizens trolled her for the bed, with others jokingly saying that KZN people were coming for her

Rihanna trolled for her "KZN bed." Image: Swan Gallet

Bathong Rihanna! The Barbadian singer and businesswoman hilariously started a war with KZN for her exquisite bedding.

Rihanna's "KZN animal print" bed trends on X

The famous Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna's recent video topped the trending list on South African Twitter (X).

Earlier, the Love On The Brain hitmaker shared a clip of herself with her kids in her bedroom, which happened to reveal her bed. An online user, @ApheleleJody, reshared the video and hilariously labelled the star's bed as "KZN bed" because of its animal skin bedding.

The video was captioned:

"That bed, Rihanna, my baby?? Are you in KZN?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rihanna's "KZN bed"

Shortly after the video of the singer went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@limphoseeiso_ wrote:

"People from KZN are coming for you."

@ms_tourist said:

"Don’t be surprised when she blocks you like Mastende...As for the bed, it screams MaMkhize."

@This_IsHombs responded:

"Even the carpet is not make sure."

@LesegoAries commented:

"Hahaha people from KZN will beat you wena."

@NombusoNgema11 responded:

"I’m sure she’s in KZN eShowe."

@ndamasezoe mentioned:

"Yoh, it sure is a KZN bed even looks like a ship, lol."

