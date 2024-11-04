Blxckie Spotted Seemingly Thrifting Clothes on Joburg Street, SA Wonders: “Thrifting with a Rolex”
- Blxckie was recently spotted in downtown Johannesburg, seemingly thrifting some clothes
- The rapper was surrounded by a crowd of people minding their business and rummaging through garments
- Mzansi had many questions about Somnyama's picture, wondering if he was shooting a video or was looking for cheaper clothing
A photo of Blxckie apparently thrifting for clothes in Joburg has gone viral, and fans have a lot of questions.
Blxckie spotted in Joburg CBD
Imagine you're going about your business walking through the busy streets of Joburg CBD, trying not to get robbed and then bumping into Blxckie at a thrift spot.
The BET Award-nominee is famous for his laid-back, vintage fashion choices, and was apparently spotted thrifting through some clothes.
In a photo posted by Twitter (X) user iamRTI, the netizen couldn't believe their eyes after snapping Somnyama eyeing some clothes while surrounded by some people, without an attempt to conceal his identity:
"Thought I wasn't seeing right but saw Somnyama thrifting."
Mzansi reacts to Blxckie's picture
Netizens were stunned and wondered what Blxckie could have been doing in downtown Joburg:
BlxckSwiss_ was in disbelief:
"Tell me he was shooting a music video!'
UThabo_Mkhizee was stunned:
"I have many questions."
KamixxBleach posted:
"Talk about wrong place, wrong time."
Meanwhile, others encouraged thrifting, saying the new dad needed to save every penny:
LOGANXARCHER said:
"I understand. Even if I were rich, I would still be thrifting over there. There are items that are complete gems you wouldn’t find in a store."
whotfislwazi wrote:
"Understandably. He is a timer now, so he must save in every way possible."
SesiNono posted:
"Once you have a kid, even jeans from PEP start looking like Relay."
Kat_Lego351 was impressed:
"I dig this. Even Scoop Makhathi was big on thrifting."
Blxckie reveals his dream features
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Blxckie's wishes for his dream collaborations.
The rapper hopes to one day work with Drake and PartyNextDoor, and seeing how much he has grown over the years, it's only a matter of time.
