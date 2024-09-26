Blxckie aims to collaborate with international stars like Drake and PartyNextDoor to expand his global presence

The South African rapper expressed excitement about SA Hip Hop's growth and his contribution to its success

Blxckie is also grateful for his BET Award nomination in the Best International Flow category alongside artists like Maglera Doe Boy and Odumodublvck

South African musician Blxckie, who made headlines after bagging a Bet Award, aims to collaborate with top international stars. The star spoke about his aspiration.

Blxckie wants to collaborate with Drake and PartyNextDoor

Blxckie hopes to keep his star shining. The star, who has taken the local and international industry by storm with his impressive talents, spoke about his aspirations.

According to SowetanLIVE, Blxckie wants to go international. The rapper noted that he wants to work with internationally acclaimed artists like PartyNextDoor and Drake. He said:

"A collaboration with PartyNextDoor and Drake would really be dope. SA Hip Hop is headed in a good direction. Our music is even reflecting on the charts at how good we got it and the work we’ve been putting in."

Blxckie grateful for Bet Award nomination

Speaking about his BET Award nomination in the Best International Flow category, the rapper said he is excited that his work is getting recognition outside Africa. The rapper was nominated alongside South African rapper Maglera Doe Boy and Nigerian artist Odumodublvck. He added:

"Every time my work gets recognised outside Africa, I get a sense that I’m on the right track. I also appreciate that I’m nominated alongside artists that I listen to mess with, and think highly of. It’s just an honour to be in the same category as them."

