Reality TV Star MJ Maponya Opens Up About Being Bisexual: “People Call Me Twin Plug”
- The South African reality TV star and fitness coach MJ Maponya recently opened up about being a bisexual man
- The former Temptation Island SA star said that ever since he came out of the closet, people have been calling him names
- He also mentioned that some of his friends thought that he wanted to sleep with them
Many members of the LGBTQA+ suffer a lot after they come out of the closet in public, as they receive a lot of backlash and are often called names, and the reality TV star MJ Maponya has also experienced this.
MJ Maponya opens up about being bisexual man
The former Temptation Island SA reality TV star MJ Maponya has made headlines on social media.
Recently, according to Daily Sun, the star came out of the closet and shared on TV that he is a bisexual man and is proud of it. The 31-year-old fitness coach also disclosed that many people started calling names and shaming him after he came out about who he is.
He said:
"They doubt and think I'd want to sleep with them. It changed my friendship dynamic with some people I knew. I made sure I let the others know I don’t want to shela them and that I see them as friends.
"People call me twin plug and sort of shame me, but I don’t care. I usually say if people hated Jesus, who am I?"
Maponya further shared that he is happily engaged, looking at having his reality TV show in the future, and dropping his EP in 2025 as he is still working on it.
Source: Briefly News
