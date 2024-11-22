The Roast of Pearl Thusi is coming in with fire as Comedy Central revealed the panellist

Earlier on, the flamboyant personality Somizi Mhlongo was announced as the roast master of Pearl's roast

Senior Brand Manager at Smirnoff, Vuyisile Dlepu, shared with Briefly News their excitement regarding Somizi being the roast master

Somizi has been confirmed as the roast master of Pearl Thusi's roast. Image: Oupa Bopape

Netizens at home are about to be treated to a feast as Comedy Central is set to drop the Roast of Pearl Thusi in December 2024.

Recently, the channel announced that Pearl Thusi would be the next controversial star to be placed in the hot seat and grilled by the panellist.

Somizi announced as roast master of Pearl Thusi's roast

Earlier on, the public confirmed that the flamboyant personality and socialite Somizi Mhlongo will be the roast master of Pearl Thusi's roast.

The former Idols SA judge shared the announcement on his Instagram page that he will be the roast master.

He wrote:

"Darling, the cat is out of the bag, and the claws are sharpened! Yours truly has been crowned the @comedycentralaf RoastMaster for the #RoastOfPearl. Yes, honey, I’m bringing the sass, the spice, and a sprinkle of fabulosity! This roast won’t just burn, it’ll flamboyantly slay! Trust me, you do not want to miss this - @pearlthusi was never ready! @smirnoffsa #SmirnoffSpicyTam."

See the post below:

Vuyisile Dlepu, Senior Brand Manager at Smirnoff, shared with Briefly News their excitement about Somizi being the roast master.

She said:

"The spice factor and temperature of this Roast is going through the roof! With Somizi in charge, anything can happen. And with the likes of Phat Joe, Donald, Zee Nxumalo, David Kau, Zodwa Wabantu, Randall Abrahams, Busiswa and Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng as Roasters, there will definitely be shots fired – and maybe even down!"

Somizi Mhlongo dragged into Chris Brown saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo being thrown under the bus over the Chris Brown concert saga.

This was after the show was bashed by an anti-GBV organisation over the singer's history of domestic violence, and Mzansi wanted them to keep the same energy with local stars as well.

