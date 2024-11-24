Nasty C showed people on social media a detailed look into his spending while in Nigeria when he went to a restaurant

The rapper posted one of the bills that he raked up in the African country with a weaker currency compared to South Africa

South Africans on X were full of jokes after seeing what sounded like an exorbitant bill in nairas

Nasty C had people in stitches after he shared a bit of his experience on the west coast of Africa. The hip-hop star showed people it was easy to feel like he was balling in Nigeria.

Nasty C shared his half-a-million naira restaurant bill, and South Africans were amused. Image: @nasty_csa

Nasty C shared a receipt showing his recent spending. After seeing how much he spent in nairas, people were full of jokes.

Nasty C shares pic of receipt in Nigeria

In a photo, Nasty C showed that he spent just over 600,000 naira on one outing. In rands, he spent R6 514 at a restaurant. He wrote a caption bragging about spending half a million: See the photo below:

Nasty C's receipt in Nigeria amuses South Africa

Many people could not resist making fun of the naira-to-rand conversion. Netizens also speculated about Nasty C's net worth while he is in Nigeria. Read the comments from online users below:

@_Thembalihle_ commented:

"Their currency is shy."

@MakiMarish added:

"It's not that deep. This is a low R6,500."

@__T_touch was amused:

"Nigeria's currency has so much drama."

@daivymag wrote:

"The richest man in Nigeria right now."

@Alostro999 guessed:

"His net worth is probably boma 700 drillion in Nigeria."

@lost_lesg added:

"Nasty C out there being a big baller representing us RSA people🤣🤣🤣chop money."

@Northberg014 wondered:

"What did you expect when Sprite goes for 5k and Lamb shank for 55k?"

@Songo_EC was amused:

"Is this a slip?? It looks like an income statement yakwa Eskom 🤞"

Nasty C causes a buzz after detailing collab with Nigerian star

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C recently had the streets buzzing when he announced that he's working on a collaboration with top Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck. The star shared the details on his page.

South African and Nigerian hip-hop lovers are in for a treat as the two countries' top rappers are working on a fire collaboration. Nasty C, who has been working hard to leave a mark on the international music scene, recently previewed his upcoming collaboration with rapper Odumodublvck.

Taking to his Twitter page, the SMA hitmaker, who was in Abuja, Nigeria working on the collaboration, shared some pictures and a video

