Blxckie's Baby Mama Celebrates Him On His Special Day: "The Best Dad Ever"
- Rapper Blxckie celebrated his 25th birthday this week, and showing him love was his baby mama Hermosa
- The YouTuber lauded him for being the best father to their daughter and a great partner to her
- The couple welcomed their first baby together this year, and they expressed how excited they are for their new chapter
Kwenzekile hitmaker Blxckie turned 25 this week. The BET Award nominee has cemented his name as one of the most talented rappers in Mzansi, and fans showed him major love on his birthday.
Blxckie's baby mam gushes over him
SA hip-hop star Blxckie was showered with love by his baby mama, Hermosa. In her special message via Instagram stories, Hermosa praised him for being the best father to their daughter.
She joked about how busy their child kept her, so she would keep her message short. Hermosa also noted how great of a partner he is to her.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
“I’d write a long paragraph, but your daughter keeping me busy. I’ll let you know how I feel about you when you wake up. The best dad ever. We’re so grateful to have you in our lives.”
See the pics here.
Blxckie and partner welcome a baby
The smitten couple welcomed their first child this year. Hermosa announced in a cool video, expressing how she is embracing this new chapter together.
"A new chapter begins," she said. In response, the Sondela hitmaker gave a hilarious response, saying, "We’re parents, dawg," and laughed.
Fans were shocked to hear about the baby news, especially since Hermosa never announced that she was pregnant.
One fan nipho_xo asked:
"Congrats. And firstly when were you pregnant?"
Another one, mafvnda_ gushed:
"Congratulations, my love, you are going to be such a hot mother."
A-Reece and partner Rickelle announce baby's arrival
In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper A-Reece and his long-term partner Rickelle Jones announced the arrival of their baby.
They revealed the name of their bundle of joy, and it turns out they have an adorable baby girl named Brielle, but they did not show her face.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za