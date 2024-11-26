Rapper Blxckie celebrated his 25th birthday this week, and showing him love was his baby mama Hermosa

The YouTuber lauded him for being the best father to their daughter and a great partner to her

The couple welcomed their first baby together this year, and they expressed how excited they are for their new chapter

Blxckie's girlfriend and baby mama Hermosa showed him love on his birthday. Image: @hermosa.lit on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kwenzekile hitmaker Blxckie turned 25 this week. The BET Award nominee has cemented his name as one of the most talented rappers in Mzansi, and fans showed him major love on his birthday.

Blxckie's baby mam gushes over him

SA hip-hop star Blxckie was showered with love by his baby mama, Hermosa. In her special message via Instagram stories, Hermosa praised him for being the best father to their daughter.

She joked about how busy their child kept her, so she would keep her message short. Hermosa also noted how great of a partner he is to her.

“I’d write a long paragraph, but your daughter keeping me busy. I’ll let you know how I feel about you when you wake up. The best dad ever. We’re so grateful to have you in our lives.”

See the pics here.

Blxckie and partner welcome a baby

The smitten couple welcomed their first child this year. Hermosa announced in a cool video, expressing how she is embracing this new chapter together.

"A new chapter begins," she said. In response, the Sondela hitmaker gave a hilarious response, saying, "We’re parents, dawg," and laughed.

Fans were shocked to hear about the baby news, especially since Hermosa never announced that she was pregnant.

One fan nipho_xo asked:

"Congrats. And firstly when were you pregnant?"

Another one, mafvnda_ gushed:

"Congratulations, my love, you are going to be such a hot mother."

A-Reece and partner Rickelle announce baby's arrival

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper A-Reece and his long-term partner Rickelle Jones announced the arrival of their baby.

They revealed the name of their bundle of joy, and it turns out they have an adorable baby girl named Brielle, but they did not show her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News