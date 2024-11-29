TV personality Moshe Ndiki went on a much-needed holiday with his friend Mabutho Mabaso

The star and celebrity chef enjoyed his time with his best friend, and they shared how they had a lot of fun

Mzansi had a lot to say about their video, saying they looked like they enjoyed their time away

Moshe Ndiki and his friend Mabutho Mabaso enjoyed a relaxing vacation. Image: @jack_knifedsa, @moshendiki

Oh, the festive season is well upon us, and the stars are having their much-needed getaways. Moshe Ndiki is the latest to share his fun moments on international outings, and this time, he was joined by his friend Mabutho Mabaso.

Moshe enjoys vacay with friend

TV presenter Moshe Ndiki enjoyed some much-needed vacation with his friend. He shared a cool video of them enjoying some time out in the sun.

"Bestie action /Momacation. We bonded, we laughed, we cried, we reminisced, we laughed a whole lot again. Thank you, bestie @jack_knifedsa, for being my partner in crime. Here’s to another one. #Momacation"

Controversial celebrity blogger @Musa_Khawula shared a video of Moshe Ndiki out on vacation with his friend Mabutho Mabaso.

Because of their rocky past, where Moshe physically attacked Musa for the unsavoury remarks he has made about him in the past, Musa has a cheeky response, saying:

"A look inside Moshe Ndiki's holiday that doesn't look appetizing with his friend Mabutho Mabaso."

Mzansi reacts to video of Moshe and friend

Netizens seem to think Moshe and his friend are more than just pals. Here are the reactions:

@_Thembalihle_

"I understand where you are coming from."

@LuckyKunene2024

"Oh, he once moered you!"

@TumeloTiger1

"Yoh! 😩 and you're right chommie, it doesn't look appetising."

@by_greatest

"Where's Moshe's boyfriend or husband or whatever in between?🤔"

@Ndaba_2025

"Kante is it a must that you must force even to behave like a woman or .!? Because that is definitely not it, forcing things this one!"

@Johnny__the_2nd

"Normalise not to take videos in public places. Imagine someone is out there on a holiday cheating on his husband or wife and wena you are taking content, they appear on your content 😳"

@MoreTwoLyf

"These guys have money and are living their best lives on earth while others are praying for a better life after death 🥰"

@NativeDiscourse

"A man named Mabutho should never have the nerve to walk like this."

@Legmen22

"Those folks are not happy at all. I also hate people who make content like that. Awceli nje suyasishutha le ohone ungaylanda emanzini kumi."

