The former Bafana Bafana player MacBeth Sibaya has ventured into another business

The news of the South African coach venturing into the farming industry was on social media

Sibaya started the farming business with his wife Nicky to tackle food scarcity in the province by supporting and mentoring farmers

Former Bafana Bafana star MacBeth Sibaya has ventured into a new business. Image: Mike Egerton/Maksim Konstantinov

Seeking new ventures is always great. The former Bafana Bafana player and coach MacBeth Sibaya recently started a new business with his wife, Nicky.

MacBeth Sibaya ventures into farming

Seeing another former football player take action for their and their family's future is amazing. Former Bafana Bafana star MacBeth Sibaya has also ventured into the farming business, just like former Moroka Swallows player Andile Jali.

A news report by Football Epic News announced that Sibaya and his wife decided to start farming to tackle food scarcity in the province through supporting and mentoring farmers on their Facebook page.

They wrote:

"Former Bafana Bafana star MacBeth Sibaya started a farming enterprise with his wife, a retired soccer player, and his family. They aim to tackle food scarcity in the province by supporting and mentoring farmers.

"Retired Bafana Bafana star MacBeth Sibaya has ventured into farming in his home province of KZN, aiming to tackle food scarcity. Having earned 62 caps for the national soccer team and competed in the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, Sibaya reflects fondly on his soccer career, recalling the challenges of playing in Russia’s cold winters and emphasizing the intelligence needed for the sport. Since retiring in 2013, Sibaya has shifted his focus to farming, inspired by a vision of traditional living and community support. The Sibaya family farm, spearheaded by MacBeth and his wife, Nicky, is their first step in bridging the gap between landowners, farmers, and markets."

