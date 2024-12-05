Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida angered multitudes of her X followers following her latest post

Shudu got roasted after she got excited about having Hilary Clinton as her professor for an entire semester

Mzansi did not hold back as they ripped into Shudu and Hilary, making accusations about the US politician

Shudufhadzo Musida was dragged by Mzasi for bragging about being lectured by Hilary Clinton. Image: Oupa Bopape/Todd Owyoung

Shudufhadzo speaks on being lectured by Hilary Clinton

Former Miss South Africa and University graduate Shudufhadzo Musida stirred trouble for herself after she spoke about being lectured by Hilary Clinton.

Taking to X, Musida revealed that Hilary would be her lecturer for an entire semester. However, SA was up in arms, and they dragged Shudu by reminding her of the type of things Hilary has been accused of, saying she is not the role model she makes her to be.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine having Hillary Clinton as my professor for an entire semester. What a journey!" she exclaimed.

Mzansi rips into Hilary Clinton and Shudu

The responses were salty, and people did not hold back from asking for the most direct and offensive comments.

@SkangSelekaTuu lashed:

"Shudu babes, you should know better. You're an International Relations graduate. Please act like we were actually taught something."

@monde_XI said:

"Ask her why killed Gaddafi."

@FanieManyama claimed:

"At least you had the privilege to meet satan."

@KAT_JKC asked:

"What is she teaching you that you can't learn here at home??"

@Only_Botake said:

"You are very special ntwana.. You should know that by now."

@Edgar_NDD stated:

"Did you ask her why she's so evil 😈"

@BusiLethole ripped in:

"Can you please ask her why she defended a man that assaulted a 13-year-old girl when she was a lawyer? Really interested to hear what she says."

@nameWhoName joked:

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine having Darth Vader as my professor for an entire semester. What a journey!"

