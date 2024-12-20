The South African football player Deano Van Rooyen recently showed off his slee VW Polo GTi

The Orlando Pirates FC star, in a now-deleted Instagram story, shared a picture of himself standing next to his new car

The VW Polo GTi has a base price tag of R830 000 in several authorised dealerships in Mzansi

Orlando Pirates star Deano flaunted his flashy car. Image: @dvanrooyen177

Source: Instagram

One thing about South African football players is that they love all these expensive sports cars, and it seems like the young Amabokoboko star added his name to the list.

Deano Van Rooyen rides in R830K Polo GTi

The 27-year-old football player Deano Van Rooyen recently made headlines again on social media after being signed by the popular football club Orlando Pirates in August 2024.

Recently, the former Stellenbosch FC skipper showed off his flashiest new ride, a VW Polo GTi, to be exact, on his social media page. According to The South African, Van Rooyen shared a picture of himself posing next to his new ride, with a base price tag of R830 000 in several authorised dealerships in Mzansi, on his now-deleted Instagram story.

See the screenshot below:

Even though some of the VW Polo GTi's are priced above the million mark due to trims and extra customisation, petrolheads have no doubt given Deano Van Rooyen cars a nod since.

It seems the Orlando Pirates star has a soft spot for Golf models—just like in 2022 when he showed off his black Golf on Instagram. He joins a growing list of Premier Soccer League players who own this popular car. In October 2024, Amakhosi's young player, Mfundo Vilakazi, also posted a picture of his expensive and sleek car, a VW Golf R.

See the post below:

Samkelo Zwane has had limited playing time

Briefly News reported that young Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane had played limited football this season due to the Amakhosi's struggles on the pitch.

Zwane's agent, Mike Makaab, said he has spoken to Chiefs about Zwane's limited playing time but understands if the club is unwilling to take risks as they seek consistency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News