One of the SABC's most-loved newsreaders, Sakhiwo Sokhela, has reportedly been fired

Sokhela allegedly failed to pitch to work on numerous occasions and left her bosses no choice

This comes months after LootLove and Lamiez Holworthy's jobs were on the line for attending political party rallies

An SABC isiZulu newsreader was allegedly let go over countless no-shows.

Source: Getty Images

The SABC has allegedly cut ties with Sakhiwo Sokhela after she failed to pitch for duty.

Sakhiwo Sokhela reportedly gets booted by SABC

Things have reportedly gone tense at the SABC offices after one of its top newsreaders was let go.

Sakhiwo Sokhela has allegedly been let go after failing to pitch to work and not informing her superiors on time.

An informant for ZiMoja revealed that this was not the first time, and Sokhela left her bosses no other choice:

"We are all human beings, and we have issues, but with television, you need to inform people on time. Sakhiwo had a serious crisis, which is understandable, but going MIA is not good."

In the final incident, another source revealed that Sokhela claimed she did not see the schedule and went quiet without asking.

She has reportedly gone home to KwaZulu-Natal to cool off and is apparently not taking the situation well.

SABC addresses LootLove and Lamiez Holworthy matter

It's clear that the SABC stands on business, and we saw this when Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha and Lamiez Holworthy nearly lost their jobs.

The ladies landed in trouble after they each attended ANC rallies ahead of the elections, something that was in breach of their contracts.

While Lamiez walked away with merely a slap on the wrist, Loot was handed a short suspension from her show as the only one who had gone against her contract, according to a statement from the station:

"Hosting political rallies and/ or public association with political parties goes against the SABC's editorial policy, which is a public document."

Ngizwe Mchunu speaks on losing millions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Ngizwe Mchunu lost millions after being fired from Ukhozi FM.

The controversial politician says he was left in a dark place and was affected a lot by the axing.

