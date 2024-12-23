Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu attended the Ama'Bhinca and Ama'Phinifa event in KwaZulu-Natal

The controversial public figure expressed gratitude for this opportunity to attend the event in Umhlanga

He thanked the organiser for extending the invite, saying Nocssy also helped him get back in partnership with JAC Motors

The Ama'Bhinca and Ama'Phinifa event was a momentous occasion, and it took place on Friday, 20 December, at Mushroom Lounge in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngizwe Mchunu appreciated the Ama'Bhinca and Ama'Phinifa event organiser as he accepted the invitation. Image: Luba Lesolle and Darren Stweart

Source: Getty Images

Catch Ngizwe Mchunu at an event in Umhlanga

Ngizwe Mchunu shared that he would be attending the event. He made an honourable mention of Nocssy, saying she helped him regain his partnership with JAC Motors.

“I, Ngizwe, as the president of Ama'Bhinca, I am truely humbled to attend this even. Madame (Nocssy) proved without a doubt that she acknowledges my work and what I stand for in society," he remarked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mchunu added that Nocssy will always hold a special place in his heart.

"Today, I am back with JAC Motors and it is all because if her. I'will, soforever cherish her hard work in helping get my JAC Motors ambassador contract back.”

The video was posted by @bulelaninonyuks.

Ngizwe Mchunu distances himself from tribalist claims

Following his partnership with JAC getting terminated, Ngizwe Mchunu was painted as a tribalist. This was after his remarks about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema.

However, this year, he regained the sponsorship deal and resumed his work with the car brand. Mchunu reiterated that he is not a tribalist; he just favours Zulu people because of his background.

"I am not a tribalist, but I am proud of who I am and proud of the Zulu nation. If other tribes are not proud of who they are, it’s none of my business."

Ngizwe makes offensive remarks on Malema's health

In a previous report from Briefly News, the controversial radio star Ngizwe Mchunu had taken a swipe at Julius Malema's health.

He did a video talking about the EFF president's health, and it went viral on Facebook. Peeps were not impressed by this and so they flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Ngizwe's video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News