Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu recently took a swipe at Julius Malema's health

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter's video talking about the EFF president's health went viral on Facebook

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Ngizwe's video

Ngizwe talked about Julius Malema's health. Image: @ngizweonline, @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Once again, EFF's president Julius Malema and Ngizwe Mchunu trended on social media.

Ngizwe on Malema's health

The controversial former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu took a swipe at the EFF president Julius Malema's health on social media.

Recently, Julius Malema has been raising concerns due to his weight loss, as many netizens have questioned his well-being. Radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu decided to make a video on Facebook about Malema's health.

The video made rounds on social media, with some netizens slamming Mchunu for being insensitive about Malema's health.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ngizwe's video

Many netizens reacted to Ngizwe Mchunu talking about Julius Malema's health. See some of the comments below:

Vuyo Mrider Mango Khumalo wrote:

"Through it all, we don't disrespect each other about situations like this, for those who say joke say I'm forward it's okay, but guys disability, death, and blood sickness is the last thing we can play with. It will be for those who will be affected."

Amanda Ngcamu said:

"Ngizwe is a stupid boy. Life doesn't want you to show off to people because you want to be laughed at this life turns around."

Ntsele Mdu commented:

"I heard you need to be rushed to Sterkfontein."

Cnairntlahntla Mazandy Biyelarh responded:

"Malema does not have diabetes guys, maybe he is seriously sick as I heard him joke about this."

Ngizwe apologises to Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu issued an apology to EFF leader Julius Malema following his tribalistic rant and said he wants to meet with him to make amends.

Mchunu outraged many EFF supporters when he made tribalistic remarks last year during the elections campaign. He has extended an olive branch, and netizens are urging Malema to ignore him.

Source: Briefly News