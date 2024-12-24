The child star's wife, Liesl Mthombeni, recently celebrated another year around the sun

The former Miss SA shared on her social media page that she had turned 34 recently

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with birthday messages

Liesl Mthombeni celebrated her birthday. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

The South African model and TV presenter Liesl Mthombeni celebrated another year around the sun.

Liesl Mthombeni turns 34

The South African media personality and Dr Musa Mthombeni's wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, recently celebrated her special day this festive season.

The former Miss SA model shared on her social media page that she had turned 34 on Tuesday, 24 December 2024. Mthombeni posted pictures of herself and also wished herself a happy birthday.

She wrote:

"34 candles. Happy birthday to ME! Thank you, Lord, for a year of softness, blessings, growth and love."

See the post below:

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula also posted about Liesl Mthombeni's birthday on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Dr Musa Mthombeni's wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni celebrates her 34th birthday."

See the post below:

Netizens wish Liesl a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared that she turned 34 on Tuesday, 24 December 2024, many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday messages. See what they had to say:

@BeardedPriest1 wrote:

"Next year we want a baby."

@Hozeh5 said:

"He has a beautiful wife. Happy birthday to her."

@youngblesstmoni commented:

"Happy birthday, Liesl! Chapter 33 is looking good on you! May you continue to thrive, conquer, and live your best life in the most Liesl way possible, brilliantly!"

@ArnoldPhiri_ responded:

"She is a former Miss SA, not just a wife. Recognize her achievements without reducing her to a mere wife. Sies."

@SelfieRunnerZA replied:

"Happy birthday to Mrs Musa."

Londie London shares glimpse of birthday celebration

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the South African social media influencer and reality TV star Londie London's lavish birthday celebration.

The former Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star raised suspicion among many netizens who questioned how she could afford the luxurious party.

Source: Briefly News