2024 was a year packed with drama that captivated the nation, and Sports fan Mama Joy topped many of the headlines this year. Briefly News has compiled a list of some of the stories about Mama Joy that trended on social media.

1. Mama Joy ties the knot with Papa Joy

One of the most trending stories about Mama Joy this year is that in September 2024, the sports fan and her French lover, Papa Joy, tied the knot in a beautiful Tsonga ceremony. The reason Papa Joy made the trip from Europe for his first South African odyssey became clear after landing on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

It all came to a head at the weekend as photos posted to X on Saturday afternoon showed them in traditional attire and surrounded by well-wishers during what appeared to be a traditional wedding.

2. Mama Joy cooks for her inlaws in Paris

Not only is she a sports fan, but she is also a dedicated wife to her French lover, also known as Papa Joy. Previously Briefly News also reported that the star shared a video where she cooked in true South African style for her inlaws in Paris, France. The personality used an outdoor pot and cooked on an open fire.

3. Mama Joy shares steamy kiss with Papa Joy

The third top trending story about Mama Joy was her revealing that she is an ultimate gone girl. The football fanatic is head over heels in love with her man, dubbed by netizens as Papa Joy.

In a sweet Instagram post, Mama Joy didn't hold back when she showed off her man and their sweet romance. The award-winning sports supporter praised her knight in shining armour and professed her undying love for him as they shared a steamy kiss.

