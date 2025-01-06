The South African actress Thuso Mbedu found herself being dragged on social media by netizens

Musa Khawula posted a picture of the actress criticising the wig that she had on

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Thuso Mbedu's wig

Fans had a lot to say about Thuso Mbedu's wig. Image: Jesse Grant/Pietro S. D'Aprano

Source: Getty Images

The South African actress Thuso Mbedu never catches a break as the controversial blogger Musa Khawula always finds a way to diss her on social media.

Thuso Mbedu's wig gets criticised on social media

Social media has been buzzing as the internationally acclaimed South African actress Thuso Mbedu made headlines once again on social media.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the Isthunzi actress on his Twitter (X) page and criticised the wig she had on once again.

He captioned the post:

"Thuso Mbedu always with a bad wig at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Thuso Mbedu's wig

Shortly after the picture of Thuso was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to her wig. Here's what they had to say:

@Melo_Malebo said:

"She’s taken Annelise Keating’s aesthetic. Viola, when I catch you?"

@_officialMoss wrote:

"Why is she always acting like she’s 100 chomi? How old is she? Maybe she’s 100?"

@am_makwela commented:

"For the first in my existence, I have to agree with you on this one Musa."

@MemeCIC responded:

"Her resemblance to Viola Davis is uncanny."

@ms_tourist replied:

"And honestly, Thuso and Zozi need no wigs hle. They are stunning with their natural hair."

Thuso Mbedu rubs shoulders with international celebs

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu was spotted rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite at the 2024 Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer fashion show.

The actress shared several snaps on her Instagram account with the likes of Zendaya, Regina King, and Ava DuVernay, leaving fans awestruck. She praised the French fashion house for pulling off a fantastic event.

Source: Briefly News