Netizens Criticise Actress Thuso Mbedu’s Wig: “Her Resemblance to Viola Davis Is Uncanny”
- The South African actress Thuso Mbedu found herself being dragged on social media by netizens
- Musa Khawula posted a picture of the actress criticising the wig that she had on
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Thuso Mbedu's wig
The South African actress Thuso Mbedu never catches a break as the controversial blogger Musa Khawula always finds a way to diss her on social media.
Thuso Mbedu's wig gets criticised on social media
Social media has been buzzing as the internationally acclaimed South African actress Thuso Mbedu made headlines once again on social media.
Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the Isthunzi actress on his Twitter (X) page and criticised the wig she had on once again.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He captioned the post:
"Thuso Mbedu always with a bad wig at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards."
Emtee thanks SA for lifting him out of poverty last year, SA reacts: "Keep giving us the best music"
Netizens react to Thuso Mbedu's wig
Shortly after the picture of Thuso was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to her wig. Here's what they had to say:
@Melo_Malebo said:
"She’s taken Annelise Keating’s aesthetic. Viola, when I catch you?"
@_officialMoss wrote:
"Why is she always acting like she’s 100 chomi? How old is she? Maybe she’s 100?"
@am_makwela commented:
"For the first in my existence, I have to agree with you on this one Musa."
@MemeCIC responded:
"Her resemblance to Viola Davis is uncanny."
@ms_tourist replied:
"And honestly, Thuso and Zozi need no wigs hle. They are stunning with their natural hair."
Thuso Mbedu rubs shoulders with international celebs
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuso Mbedu was spotted rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite at the 2024 Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer fashion show.
The actress shared several snaps on her Instagram account with the likes of Zendaya, Regina King, and Ava DuVernay, leaving fans awestruck. She praised the French fashion house for pulling off a fantastic event.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za