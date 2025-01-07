Actress and media personality Refilwe Modiselle recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her family

Modiselle also sent a message to her future husband after her family surprised her with a birthday party

Fans of the influencer and actress took to her Instagram account to wish her happy birthday

Actress Refilwe Modiselle opens up to her future hubby on her birthday. Image: @refilwemodiselle

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle recently sent a message to her future husband on her 40th birthday.

Modiselle revealed that the man who will marry her will have to win her sisters and mother's hearts.

Refilwe's message comes after her little sister, Candice Modiselle got married to her boyfriend in December 2024.

The actress' sister Bontle Modiselle is also married to the father of her daughter, Priddy Ugly.

Actress celebrates birthday with family

The talented actress Refilwe Modiselle took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 5 January to share a video of herself and her family celebrating her birthday.

She captioned the video:

"I’m still taking it all in! All in all my sisters did a number on me with this birthday. Still in awe of how spoilt I am by my family. Grateful is an understatement. But for now enjoy. We just had to & we can settle the score on who is which sister in which order lol."

@amokgori replied to the video:

"Awwww bestie bathong. She genuinely means it. When my niece said 'I am her bestie' I thought she’d grow out of it, but years later she’s still my bestie. Aunty besties are up."

The actress Refilwe Modiselle replied:

"@amokgori listen, that girl and I have a bond and relationship her mom often marvels at. She’s like ”You two though” and looks at us with love. I pray to God she never grows out of me being her bestie. I don’t have kids yet, so she’s like my first born too. I love her with all of my heart."

Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that the popular media personality Refilwe Modiselle turned down interview requests for Albinism Awareness Day.

The seasoned actress said she wants to be recognised for her achievements, not her condition.

