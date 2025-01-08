Shaun Stylist's Iyebobo performance went viral, leaving South Africans amused and divided on social media

The Kwa MaMkhize star, known for his ties to Shauwn Mkhize, has been attempting to establish a music career despite mixed reactions to his efforts

Fans shared unfiltered critiques of the live performance, with many expressing both humour and discomfort at the clip shared by Musa Khawula

South African media personality and musician Shaun Stylist recently became a trending topic when he performed his hit song, Iyebobo. The performance left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter.

Shaun Stylist’s performance of his song 'Iyebobo' goes viral online. Image: @shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

Shaun Stylist's performance leaves SA in stitches

Reality TV star Shaun Stylist had the streets buzzing with a performance of his song Iyebobo. The star, who rose to prominence for his association with flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her family, has been trying to break into the music scene.

Social media users had mixed reactions when Shaun Stylist first previewed the song. Many said he was trying too hard to stay relevant. Fans recently shared their thoughts when the Kwa MaMkhize star performed Iyebobo live on stage. The clip shared on X by Musa Khawul shows Shaun Stylist doing what he does best. Take a look at the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Shaun Stylist's performance

Social media users shared their unfiltered reactions to the video. Many said the video left them cringing.

@welilewami said:

"I’m grateful to be employed."

@Oracle5152 commented:

"We need to be honest sometimes…."

@sthedoingthings added:

"First time seeing Shaun Stylist performance, everyone in that MaMkhize family must work for their bread hahaha."

@Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"He has no choice, his days of being Mamkhize's toy boy and Andile's nanny are over. He needs to jump that sinking ship."

Shaun Stylist gives money to the needy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and musician Shaun Stylist caused a buzz when his video giving away money to the less privileged went viral on social media.

Social media users were recently left debating when a video of the flamboyant musician and reality TV star Shaun Stylist went viral. The star, also popular for his unmatched style, showed that he has a heart of gold.

Source: Briefly News