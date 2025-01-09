The stage manager at Mthandeni SK's event has finally broken his silence after the Naledi Aphiwe incident

As many people blamed him for the error, he claims that only two people were at fault

The stage manager revealed what happened on the night chaos erupted on the stage

The Mthandeni Summer Experience stage manager blamed Naledi Aphiwe and Gatsheni for the performance blunder. Images: Instagram/ naledi_aphiwe_, Facebook/ Gatsheni Igagu LasoPhongolo

The stage manager of the Mthandeni Summer Experience event finally revealed who was to blame for the incident that led to Naledi Aphiwe being pelted with objects.

What happened at the Mthandeni Summer Experience?

We are finally learning what actually happened at the Mthandeni Summer Experience, and that things are truly not how they seem.

The stage manager in charge of the event, Khekhokuhle "Ncushela" Vilakazi, has been dragged into the drama and blamed for allowing Naledi Aphiwe on stage during Gatsheni's performance, leading the crowd to hurl bottles at her.

However, Ncushela revealed to DailySUN that although Naledi was wrong for interrupting another artist's performance, Gatsheni was also not meant to be on stage. Ncushela blamed both artists for the mishap:

"During Jaiva Zimnike's performance, his song with Gatsheni played, and he invited him to join him on stage. After Jaiva left, fans wanted more from Gatsheni even though it wasn't his slot. We allowed him to perform."

In order of appearance on stage, Naledi was placed two performances after Jaiva, but her team bombarded the stage sooner than expected:

"Both Gatsheni and Naledi were at fault because it was Saliwa's slot. Naledi was wrong to start her performance while Gatsheni was still on stage; it was disrespectful. Gatsheni was also wrong for not informing fans that it wasn't his slot."

Naledi Aphiwe issues apology

Following the disastrous performance, Naledi broke her silence to address the event organisers and Gatsheni over her unruly behaviour.

The singer issued a statement owning up to the incident and promising to learn from it:

"I acknowledge that my actions were inconsiderate, and I deeply regret the way I conducted myself on stage. I respect the values of this community, and I will take this time to reflect on my actions and ensure that I grow as an artist and individual moving forward."

