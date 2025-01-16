MacG once disclosed that he has provided jobs to over 40 young people at Podcast and Chill

The controversial podcaster bragged about how much of a positive change his show had made for people

Netizens praised Mac for giving young people a chance despite having once been threatened with being cancelled

MacG was proud to reveal that his podcast employs over 40 people and has made a difference in many people's lives.

MacG provides jobs to young people

Despite once being threatened with being cancelled on social media, MacG is still going strong, and his podcast is thriving - so much so that he has welcomed new faces.

The Uncancellable author once revealed in an interview that Podcast and Chill had made a difference in many lives and employed over 40 young people.

From a sales team to a sound wiz, Mac spoke about now being responsible for over 40 pay cheques and needing to tone down his often reckless behaviour:

"I can't be reckless like I was. Because in the past, I'd have to deal with it myself and go back to my mom's house in Venda. But now, there are people looking to me and feeding their families."

Mzansi shows love to MacG

Fans couldn't help but sing the podcaster's praises:

VendaVendor posted:

"Cancel culture is just nonsense."

rasimati2 said:

"Well done, MacG, keep growing, bro."

rasimati2 praised Mac:

"This is so good, and it should inspire young people to really follow their calling and most importantly, be consistent. It's a fact that tenderpreneurs in South Africa do not hire people and create quality jobs. Kudos, Chillers. @podcastwithmacg, I'm so proud of you."

FlowVersatile argued:

"He’s still reckless, nothing has changed. The only thing that changed is that no one can fire him now because he’s the boss."

charles_tshwane was impressed:

"Mag G is a smart man. Reaching 40 employees is not a joke."

