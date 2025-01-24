The South African actor Mbuso Khoza recently criticised modern Lobola as a scam

The Mkhokha: The Curse actor emphasised how this practice is deviating from its original cultural intent

Many netizens weighed in on Khoza's opinion, with many agreeing with what he had to say about Lobola

Mbuso Khoza criticised the practice of Lobola. Image: @mbuso.khoza

Source: Instagram

The South African actor and singer Mbuso Khoza shared a mouthful about the practice of modern lobola.

Mbuso Khoza on why modern lobola is a scam

Social media has been buzzing after the Umkhokha: The Curse actor Mbuso Khoza criticised morden lobola as a scam. The singer emphasised that this practice is now deviating from its original cultural intent.

He further argued that the transactional nature of modern lobola is now more of a financial gain than uniting families through their children, which has always been the purpose of this practice.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Mbuso Khoza criticised modern lobola. Image: @mbuso.khoza

Source: Instagram

Khoza's opinion was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their social media page.

They wrote:

"Mbuso Khoza criticizes modern lobola as a 'Scam' that distorts tradition. Heritage enthusiast and singer Mbuso Khoza has criticized the modern practice of lobola, describing it as a "scam" that deviates from its original cultural intent. In a recent interview, Khoza argued that the transactional nature of contemporary lobola focuses more on financial aspects than on uniting families, which was its traditional purpose."

Netizens react to Mbuso Khoza's opinion

Many netizens agreed with what the actor had to say about the practice of modern lobola on social media as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@GodPenuel commented:

"In 2025, both ilobolo and marriage - as a concept - should be scrapped. Couples must cohabitate, co-parent, buy joint assets where possible, and make it as easy as possible to separate if ever the need arises. Family & friends can always meet & share gifts where needed."

@skhalo_xolo said:

"He's right, this scam is too much, Some in-laws would want 4 plate stove, Microwave, Double door fridge, Smart TV, hayi khona siyaqolwa."

@TumiGabuza responded:

"Nothing is shocking me anymore coming from KZN, it was their king and now this."

@D_RejectedStone replied:

"He has a valid point."

Nolo Phiri's creative genius shines bright in Umkhokha: The Curse

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nolo Phiri is a talented queen who wears many hats. The actress, featured in several South African productions, is also the producer of Umkhokha: The Curse.

Not every day do you see an actress getting involved in the behind-the-scenes work of productions. Popular star Nolo Phiri has worked on several productions, including eHostela, Grown Woman and Umkhokha: The Curse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News