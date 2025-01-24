South African media personality Pearl Thusi went on a vacation in Nigeria recently for business and pleasure

While there, Pearl met up with Swanky Jerry and Bibyonce, and they were seemingly in a photoshoot-type setting

Pearl gave fans a treat as she promised to share even more content from her Nigerian trip

Mzansi actress Pearl Thusi had the time of her life in Nigeria. She shared some dope content from her vacation, but she stated that she had more to share.

What went down in Nigeria

Pearl Thusi went on vacation in Nigeria recently, but from the look of things, she had business to attend to. Pearl had a photo shoot, and she looked stunning.

While there, she met up with Nigerian stars Swanky Jerry and Bibyonce. She posted an Instagram video and said she forgot to share it during her vacation.

"I miss Nigeria so much!" Pearl exclaimed. She said she is trying to improve her content creation. "I'm trying to improve my content(ing), but I find so much stuff I never have time to post!"

Fans react to Pearl Thusi's throwback video

Netizens are loving the content Pearl Thusi posted. Here are some of the reactions.

yellomissi expressed shock:

"You look a bit like Zari when you have make-up on."

sentha871 gushed:

"You look so much like Thando here☺️"

calebblakeeee laughed at Swanky not wearing glasses:

"So weird to see Swanky without glasses."

vollashmakeup expressed:

"Whoever did your hair & makeup ate."

paida_gwatidzo advised Pearl:

"We want more of these please."

lifecoachzee7 shared:

"A Goddess."

nthabi4584 said:

"Yes, please. Watching from Australia. Love the content."

laolunyc exclaimed:

"Wow!"

andy_shange_ said:

"MaThusi, you are so beautiful sisi."

uncle.jano asked:

"When you visiting Dublin Ireland🇮🇪 ?😮‍💨"

Pearl Thusi goes skydiving as part of 2025 NYE resolutions

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pearl Thusi posted a video of herself skydiving as she kickstarted her 2025. This comes after she said she would never skydive; however, she changed her decision at the last minute.

Mzansi hailed Pearl Thusi for having the courage to do something she had always been afraid of doing.

