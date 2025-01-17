Television personality and actress Pearl Thusi shared a video of her skydiving as she kickstarts her 2025

This comes after she said she would never skydive ever however changed her decision last minute

Mzansi hailed Pearl Thusi for having the courage to do something she had always been afraid of doing

Pearl Thusi has ticked off skydiving off her bucket list. The presenter shared a video of her going on an adventure.

Pearl Thusi started off 2025 skydiving. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

SA star Pearl Thusi goes skydiving

Media personality Pearl Thusi posted a video of herself having an adventure. The former Queen Sono actress took on skydiving to kickstart her 2025.

Pearl Thusi revealed that she swore she would never skydive ever; however, she changed her decision at the last minute. However, for Pearl, 2025 is all about flying.

"I guess this is one way of starting off the year," she wrote.

In another Instagram video, she revealed that she never thought she would decide to skydive.

I always SWORE I’d NEVER skydive. EVER! But 2025 is 20 20 FLY!!!! To my bro, @eliotdupuis !!! We’re officially bonded for LIFE, fam!!!! We had our heads in the clouds and took that jump together! Wild!!! Thank you to @kendwarockszanzibar for the incredible hospitality!!!!

Fans react to Pearl Thusi's video

Netizens gave Pearl Thusi a round of applause for taking a leap of faith and doing something she never thought she would do.

@gailmabalane said:

"Wow!!!!! Well done!!! 👏 This can never be me…and I’m ok with it."

refiloefifi said:

"I’m afraid the bug has finally stung you. You’ll never ever stop. The best experience I tell you."

jeniferbala shared:

"Proud of you! 🤩🫶🏽 I also swore I’ve never so now, I don’t know then. "

peetviljoen_ttn said:

"Courage I don’t have 👏"

stephaneclubs laughed:

"One way to start the year...SWEARING!!!😂"

kahlis8 cried:

"Yhooo you are really brave sista 🙌🏾👸"

mrs._w.f exclaimed:

"Glad this young lady's mind is stronger than her emotions!!"

