“Won’t Attend Free Public Schools”: Mom Pens Fiery Letter to Baby Daddy About Their Kids’ Upbringing
- One woman penned an open and emotional letter to the father of her twins, addressing parenting struggles
- She reflects on her journey raising them alone for years, determined to give them the best despite the odds
- The lady's TikTok post sparked mixed opinions in the comments section about the issues she raised
Parenting alone is no joke, and one Mzansi mom shared her truth in the form of a powerful letter to her baby daddy.
Single mother shares struggles
Addressing the father of her twins, she didn’t hold back, saying, “You’ve won, but just know your kids feel the heat more than me.”
She highlighted raising her twins solo for 13 years, surviving on irregular R1,700 contributions that only started when they were 4 years old.
Woman addresses children's education
Her biggest flex? Ensuring her kids don’t attend public schools. She promised, “One day, I’ll smile knowing I gave them the best education ever.” The post on her TikTok page @bigmotheo gained thousands of views.
See the TikTok post here:
While some applauded her for prioritising her kids’ education, others asked, “What’s wrong with public schools?”
See some comments below:
@lamshengu31 asked:
"Kante what’s wrong with public schools? Lona lena le unnecessary pressure. 🤞🏽"
@fragilenku said:
"Bathong soldier, public school yirang?"
@TinyikoTheVoice commented:
"Ah my sister you are making it hard for us to defend you."
@happytebonasoe posted:
"You don't need his help mos wena. Soldier on mama."
@AliceMopedi stated:
"Uwena o wrong ku acrimony shem. 😱 Poor baby daddy."
@TheGreatNkalusi typed:
"Le rata drama too much. What is wrong with public schools?"
@Unathi asked:
"Awuna number yakhe ungamthumeli ku watsapp or sms?"
@Nonosi added:
"I understand her. I vowed to give my kids will get the best schools ever. 🥰🥰🥰 And I have seen been doing that."
Source: Briefly News
