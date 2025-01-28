Toke Makinwa came guns blazing at Nigerian singer 2Baba following his shocking divorce announced

His divorce announcement follows a heartbreaking revelation by Annie on Young, Famous & African Season 3

Makinwa argued that 2Baba could have kept this away from the media and that he could have chosen a different time to announce this

Toke Makinwa defended Annie Idibia when 2Baba announced their divorce. Image: @annieidibia1 on Instagram/Jeff Spicer/BFC, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI via Getty Images

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa fumed at singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, also known as 2Baba, for heartlessly announcing his divorce from Annie Idibia.

2Baba announces divorce

African Queen hitmaker 2Baba took to Instagram to announce that he and Annie are no longer an item. After his post was deleted with claims of being hacked, 2Baba made a video saying his account was not hacked.

Sticking to his word, 2Baba said, "Nobody hacked my account. I said what I said."

This announcement comes days after Annie Idibia said on Young, Famous & African Season 3 that she miscarried and was expecting twins.

2Baba and Annie are divorcing. Image: Andreas Rentz

Toke Makinwa slams 2Baba

Radio and TV personality Toke Makinwa addressed Nigerian singer 2Baba directly after his stunts.

Makinwa slammed 2Baba for bringing sensitive issues to the media, especially after Toke announced she lost their babies. Makinwa stated that the timing was off, saying she and other close friends would be fighting for Annie.

“No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her,” an angry Makinwa wrote.

2Baba refrained from sharing the reason behind this separation. However, Makinwa threatened that the truth shall be unveiled in due time.

“A handful of people know the truth, and time will tell. Timing is everything; empathy is everything. You constantly preach love; you cannot add to the narrative that’s out there when you know what is happening behind closed doors,” she further stated.

She also slammed those people who remained silent or neutral regarding the situation warning them about karma. 2Baba was also spotted with a new woman.

Annie Idibia in rehab

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Annie Idibia is allegedly in rehab. This follows her husband 2Baba's divorce announcement.

It is alleged that Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage have been emotionally supporting Annie.

