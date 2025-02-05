The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Chuenza recently celebrated his special day

The reality TV star shared on social media that she celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions and birthday messages for the star

Former ‘'BBM' star Chuenza celebrated his birthday. Image: @simplychuene

Source: Instagram

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Chuenza recently celebrated his special day in style.

The young reality TV star who was once dragged for asking for donations after his exit from the Big Brother Mzansi house announced on social media that he was celebrating his birthday as he turned 26 on Wednesday, 5 February 2025.

Chuenza posted a heartfelt message, wishing himself a happy birthday on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Happy 26th Birthday to me!!!!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳💛💛 First time having no birthday wish list! All I want is to just thank the Lord for keeping me alive through His grace, mercy, & glory. His presence as I transition to age 26 today is all I need."

Fans wish Chuenza a happy birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section, wishing the reality TV star a happy birthday as he turned 26. Here's what they had to say:

@_uNonnie commented:

"You've always been such a cutie patootie! happy birthday, love."

@DeenickJ responded:

"Happy birthday Baby doll May God bless you and many more years to come."

@denetric_malope replied:

"Happy birthday Chuchu. Have an amazing day and the best year."

@_DivaMotelle said:

"Happy birthday love. May God grant you all your heart desires. And stay gorgeous."

@nonozile11 wrote:

"Happy birthday my fellow Aquarius, I miss your singing at biggies house."

@Joan_MG mentioned:

"SKIN BEEN POPPING SINCE FOREVER!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BABE May God continue to shine His light on you and shower you with endless blessings and love. Here's to you my skat."

