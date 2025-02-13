Pick n Pay faced backlash after using US rapper Rick Ross in their latest advert while announcing the closure of 32 stores nationwide

One of South Africa's largest retailers Pick n Pay has come under fire from social media users for using Rick Ross in their latest ad, despite announcing that they were shutting down 32 stores nationwide.

Pick n Pay's Rick Ross advert goes viral

South Africans are fuming after retail giant Pick n Pay used US rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross in their latest commercial. Although Rick Ross has been visiting the country a lot lately and teasing collaborations with some of the country's biggest stars including Nadia Nakai, many felt he was not the right fit for the ad.

Responding to some queries raised by fans, Pick n Pay said they were resetting their store estate as part of their new corporate plan. The statement further noted that the underperforming stores will be closed and some will be rebranded to either a franchise Pick n Pay or a Boxer.

Mzansi slams Pick n Pay over Rick Ross advert

Social media users were displeased with the use of an international star who barely shops at Pick n Pay. Many suggested that instead of using millions to pay Rick Ross, they could have used a local artist who relates more with the audience.

@sewelankoana said:

"Rick Ross who doesn’t even live in SA who doesn’t shop at Pick ‘n Pay is being paid millions for this AD.smh."

@Arnold_Von_Mash commented:

"So you couldn’t find a local artist perhaps?🤔 💭 Maybe someone who actually shops at Pick n Pay. I mean how often does Rick Ross buy from your shop? Angilwi I’m just asking nje."

@Oracle5152 added:

"As a loyal customer of Pick n Pay, I am so disappointed in you. I will be stopping to purchase my R500 groceries from your stores because why did you do this?"

@Ihhashi_Turkei noted:

"Unless we are meeting Rick Ross when we visit a PnP store this won’t stop the fact that about shops will shut down. Go back to the drawing board and reinvent the shop to be a one stop shop."

