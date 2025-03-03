Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Bonnie Bee issued a heartfelt apology to former housemate Kaybee

In the video she posted on X, Bonnie expressed deep regret over her actions where she seemingly invalidated Kaybee's past trauma

Her fans applauded her for being a bigger person, while others do not see the need for her to apologise

'Big Brother Mzansi' drama between Bonnie Bee and Kaybee saw them getting evicted. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Former housemate Bonnie Bee apologises to Kaybee

It seems as though Bonnie Bee is remorseful of her actions as she has issued an apology to Kaybee. Anger ensued among viewers after Bonnie was accused of invalidating and mocking Kay B's trauma.

In the X video, Bonnie expressed her remorse and acknowledged the hurt she caused Kaybee and her supporters.

"Hello, everyone. I just want to take this opportunity to apologise to @kayb_mphirimee, @bigbromzansi, my fans BON FIRE, and to everyone who felt disappointed in me. I am trying my best to be a better person, but before that I need to apologise to everyone first, and I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me. I AM SORRY!" she exclaimed.

Bonnie Bee's troublesome behaviour on Big Brother Mzansi

Bonnie Bee's stay at the Big Brother house was a problematic one. She and former housemate Ashley Ogle were labelled troublemakers, and they were issued with the first strike for the Season 5 Umlilo Edition.

Their behaviour sparked outrage among viewers, leaving Biggie with no other choice but to punish them.

For Ashley, she was punished for hurling insults at Mshini, a behaviour Biggie takes very seriously.

Ashley Ogle was voted out from 'Big Brother Mzansi'. Image: @ashleyogl98

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Bonnie's video

Mixed reactions were thrown towards Bonnie Bee, with people not buying her apology while others applauded her.

@Francis460924 encouraged:

"While in the house some days I loved you some days you confused me. But I was sad to see u leave cos you had Umlilo. FOCUS on the positive responses. The vile ones should be ignored. Those are worse than you. All the Best."

@ashleywils98 encouraged:

"You did nothing wrong, my dear. Unless there is something else outside what I watched that you are apologetic for. We all are a work in progress, and we learn every day."

@mahles shared:

"At least you are acknowledging your mistake. Thank you. Let's move on now. Some of us saw something in you in the house, we RE ready to support you."

@nangi_noruka argued:

"Hot take yam ebandayo: you not only doubled down in the house, you tripled down outside in your interviews, so it’s difficult to take you seriously. But maybe through the work we see from you, trust can be rebuiled because okwangoku idonbilivit, you have insincere intentions."

@MhlangaLindo was not buying it

"KB must not fall for this PR stunt. She must block you, all your relatives and everyone whose name starts with B."

Ashley's eviction angers fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, after receiving her strike, Ashley Ogle got booted out of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo house.

She was voted out by fellow contestants, and the news came as a shock to her supporters.

