Media personality Somizi Mhlongo left an Eastern Cape businessman Mabjessie Tyekana breathing fire

It was alleged that the former Idols SA judge snubbed Tyekana's all-star party in East London during this past weekend

In response, Somizi admitted to Tyekana paying him for a gig, but also claimed that the event was an epic fail

Things aren't looking good for the flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo as he has angered an Eastern Cape-based businessman quite recently.

Somizi Mhlongo snubs Tyekana's party

Social media has been buzzing as the former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo made headlines again and this time around it wasn't for anything positive.

A livid Eastern Cape businessman, Mabjessie Tyekana, had hosted an All-Star party over the weekend on 1 and 2 MArch 2025 at the Absa Stadium in East London.

Tyekana claimed that he booked Mhlongo for the event and fully paid him for it, but instead he was livid by the flamboyant media personality's behaviour and stunt he pulled.

Tyekana further alleged that Mhlongo didn't pitch for his show, instead he went to another club:

"Instead of him coming to my show, Somizi chose to go to another club. He even told his fans on his online platforms that they must come and support him there."

He further ranted about how much he liked Mhlongo but after this incident all that liking just went out the window:

"I used to respect Somizi. I used to respect him. But now I don't like him for what he did. Uyadelela, Uyadelela uSomizi. Now, it's time to respect local artists. Moshe Ndiki did well. He was part of the event."

Somizi Mhlongo responds to the claims

In response to the claims made by the Eastern Cape businessman, Mhlongo indeed confirmed that Tyekana booked him for the gig and paid for his flights, however, claimed that the incompetency and unprofessionalism from Tyekana's side was unbearable and too much.

He said:

"That stage looked like a table, and even the crowd was not impressed with the event. It was the most disorganised event I've been to. I went on stage and introduced one artist and left. That event was a flop."

What did Palesa say about Somizi?

Meanwhile, the former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane sparked a heated debate about Somizi's relationship with his daughter Bahumi when she opened up about what happened behind closed doors. She accused Somizi of never wanting Bahumi from the word go.

The actress revealed that Somizi forced her to terminate Bahumi's pregnancy, but she refused. When their child was born, the former Idols SA judge said he didn't want to be involved in Bahumi's life, and even requested a DNA test to be conducted.

Somizi's alleged Zimbabwean boyfriend Mudiwa Hood speaks out

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the man rumoured to be dating Somizi Mhlongo has finally come forward to address the allegations.

Somizi Mhlongo has been linked to several men since his controversial marriage to Mohale Motaung crashed. Right after sparking dating rumours with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Mich Mazibuko, the media personality is now said to be seeing an established Zimbabwean businessman.

