Somizi Mhlongo and ManB went on Instagram Live to confront each other following the failed event in East London

The Eastern Cape businessman did not want to apologise to Somizi for the remarks he made in a trending video

Mzansi seems to have taken sides in this matter, with people saying Somizi was wrong for his conduct, and some said ManB should be more organised

Eastern Cape businessman Mabjessie 'Man B' Tyekana

Source: Instagram

Businessman ManB was on Instagram live with Somizi Mhlongo to confront him about the event, which flopped.

Somizi and ManB talk things out on IG

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo told his side of the story to Mabjessie Tyenaka and explained what led to him ditching his event for another one in Johannesburg.

"Your people let you down. In the 45 years that I have been in the industry, this was the worst event I have ever been to," Somizi said. "I am the most professional person ever," he added.

Somizi said his hotel room was not paid for, and he and his team had to wait at the reception area. This led to time getting wasted as the event was supposed to end at 6 pm. Som Som added that there was a middleman who messed things up for ManB.

He then asked ManB to apologise to him for his choice of words when confronting him about the gig.

The X video of the confrontation was posted by @MFSC:

ManB rips into Somizi after ditching his event

The Eastern Cape businessman was furious after former IdolsSA judge Somizi Mhlongo ditched his all-star event for another show. In a trending video, ManB said Somizi even encouraged his fans to attend the other event and not the one he booked.

"Instead of him coming to my show, Somizi chose to go to another club. He even told his fans online that they must come and support him there. I used to respect Somizi. I used to respect him. But now I don't like him for what he did. Uyadelela, Uyadelela uSomizi (Somizi is disrespectful). Now, it's time to respect local artists. Moshe Ndiki did well, he was part of the event."

Somizi Mhlongo defends himself after ManB confronts him

In response to the video, Somizi did say that ManB booked his flights and other expenses; however, the event was unprofessional, and he said the conduct of his team was terrible. Som Som further went on to say that the event was very disorganised.

"That stage looked like a table, and even the crowd was not impressed with the event. It was the most disorganised event I have been to. I went on stage and introduced one artist and left. That event was a flop."

Somizi demands an apology from an Eastern Cape businessman Mabjessie 'Man B' Tyekana.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi picks side in Somizi and ManB's fight

Peeps slammed Somizi as they poked holes in his story:

@thulimbono said:

"Somizi is telling lies, and you can tell from his response in this video. He said he specifically asked to stay at Hemmingway. Here, he is saying he just asked for accommodation without specifying where."

@rose_man added:

"I don’t know how these things operate, but if I fly you in and accommodate you. You can’t be promoting other gigs close by and even going there. The way I see it. Somizi took advantage of this man. He went to his friends' places and obviously took crowds with him. Leaving the place that had paid him, accommodated him, flew him in. Talking about “ I can’t wait for 25 minutes” Nxmmmm!

