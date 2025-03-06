South African TV personality Moshe Ndiki spoke about the first time he was with a woman in a sexual manner

TV personality Moshe Ndiki recently opened up about a controversial topic on MacG's podcast.

Moshe Ndiki recalls first experience with a woman

The comedian, actor and TV presenter, Moshe Ndiki, joined the Podcast And Chill crew as their friend of the show this week. In a snippet shown on social media, Moshe was asked about his experience with a woman, as he is a gay man.

Moshe hilariously shared his encounter with the woman, and he expressed disapproval and compared it to a more pleasant experience with a man.

"It was my first time with a girl. What is nice there?" he asked. Moshe's views caused a debate among the hosts and crew of Podcast And Chill. He then shared that he has had a better experience with men.

Sharing the video on X, the podcast's official page opened the floor for a debate among their followers.

"Yhoo, ladies, did you hear what is said about you guys? So now, do you agree with Moshe? Moshe Ndiki is joining us as a friend of the show."

Mzansi left chuckling by Moshe Ndiki's views

Netizens reacted to the father of the twin boys' views, joking that he is a good storyteller.

@DonaldMakhasane: laughed and said:

"Interesting."

@NtshepyK said:

"I like Moshe waitse."

@popmzansi exclaimed:

"Wooooow, you guys! This is gonna be good."

@Nazo_Jali stated:

"I love him for being honest about the East London event in question involving Somizi. Big up Moshe."

@SphamandlaZung9 said he could not wait for the episode:

"After school is after school. I can't wait! 3 pm we are meeting together."

Moshe on being accepted as a member of the LGBTQI community

The star recently spoke about being accepted by his family for being gay. He recently welcomed his twins through surrogacy.

"I speak openly about my gayness. They advise me on what type of guys I should avoid, life, how proud they are and the mistakes I make. We love, we correct, we laugh."

Moshe appreciated his family for accepting him, especially since there is still a stigma grappling the community.

"Being gay, accepted and loved by my family, especially the ones from an older generation in the rural areas, is something I will never take for granted."

In the photos he shared, he spoke about also coming out to one of his grandmothers and expressed confusion, thinking that she knew all this time.

Source: Briefly News