'Young, Famous & African's Zari the Bosslady Faces Property Auction Over Unpaid R5 Million SARS Debt
- Zari Hassan allegedly owes SARS over R5 million after failing to pay her R3 million personal income tax, which increased due to interest and penalties
- SARS obtained a default judgment against the Young, Famous & African star and warned that her assets could be attached if she did not settle the debt or arrange a payment plan
- Other South African celebrities like Major League DJz, DJ Black Coffee, AKA, Makhadzi, and Dr Malinga have also faced tax issues with SARS
South African-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman, Zari Hassan, popularly known as Zari The Bosslady has reportedly landed in hot water with SARS after failing to pay her tax bill.
Zari Hassan allegedly owes R5 million
Ugandan self-acclaimed millionaire, Zari The Bosslady who is the CEO of Brooklyn City Colleges, which has campuses in major cities in South Africa, is reportedly owing the South African Revenue Authority (SARS) R5 million.
According to Sunday World, SARS obtained a default judgment against the Young, Famous & African star at the Johannesburg High Court after failing to pay the amount she owed. Per the report, the mother of five owed R3 million for personal income tax, but the amount increased to over R5 million after more than R2.1 million in interests and R19 000 in penalties were added to the debt. SARS reportedly sent a letter of demand to the star on 9 August 2024, but she ignored the letter.
Zari's property might get attached
Zari was allegedly given ten days to respond to the letter and arrange for a payment plan if she was not able to pay the full amount. The taxman informed the businesswoman that they would seek a court order to attach her assets if she did not make arrangements to cover her debt.
"A civil judgment is being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets."
SA celebs who have been accused of not paying tax
Zari Hassan has added to the long list of celebrities who have been accused of dodging their tax payment. Stars like the Major League DJz, DJ Black Coffee and AKA have made headlines over the same issue.
Last year, BET Award-winning singer and dancer Makhadzi allegedly owes SARS more than R6 million. Singer Dr Malinga also lost everything when the taxman auctioned his property over his debt. He managed to revive himself when he received donations from fans and fellow celebs after opening up during MacG's popular show, Podcast & Chill.
Ntsiki Mazwai allegedly facing asset seizure
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the legal battle between DJ Euphonik and Ntsiki Mazwai is far from over. The DJ has reportedly been granted a writ of execution by the court, meaning the outspoken poet might lose her assets.
Ntsiki Mazwai's mouth has landed her in hot water again. The controversial poet and podcast host has been in a legal battle with house music DJ Themba Nkosi, popularly known as DJ Euphonik.
