South African actor Dr. Jerry Mofokeng and his wife Claudine Mofokeng have been married for 45 years

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Tsotsi actor Jerry Mofokeng opened up about how they met, saying it was love at first sight

The couple also shared tips to young people on how love works through their lense and how people will know if they really are in love

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Tsotsi' actor Jerry Mofokeng shared how he and Claudine kept their union going for 45 years. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Dr. Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha and his wife of 45 years Claudine Mofokeng wa Makhetha, spoke about their marriage and why it has become successful for over four decades.

It was love at first glance for Jerry Mofokeng and Claudine

The former Tsotsi star shared that he had a contract with God and it did not include any romantic relationships. He shared that when he laid his eyes on his wife Claudine in 1978, it was love at first sight.

The "My heart skipped a beat," a very smitten Jerry Mofokeng said. However, because of the pact he had made with God and his disbelief in love at first glance, the actor was sceptical about his feelings. But he was sure that he had met the one.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His wife Claudine chimed in and her words struck a chord with the actor, "There was no love that I felt," she said shaking her head. Jerry admitted that these words often leave a deep cut in him. "It always hurts when I hear that," he remarked.

In 1979 Claudine had a change of heart and she fell in love with the talented actor. They made things official and in June 1980 they got married. "There was this chemistry. My heart skipped a beat, and I knew!" Jerry exclaimed.

Jerry Mofokeng and Claudine Mofokeng shared advice to younger couples. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The Mofokengs share advice to young couples

Speaking to the young people who are still trying to figure out this love business, Mofokeng said, "If a man is going to marry you, he knows."

Claudine backed his sentiments saying love has no features and should not be attached to any physical attributes because those can fade away. And when they do eventually fade away, what would happen to that love?

"When you love somebody, you do not have a reason. You know love them but you can't pinpoint because of this and and this," she said shaking her head. Her hubby added, "Because what will happen when that reason gets removed?"

What Jerry loves about wife Claudine

With love-filled eyes, the Scandal! actor, who shared what it is like working with influencers on set, spoke about what he loves about his wife, Claudine, and why he thinks she cannot be replaced.

"What I love about my sweetheart is that she prays for me and she is forgiving. That is why she is untouchable. She voluntarily forgave me. She's got that heart. I don't have it, and I am a beneficiary of that," he said with his hands thrown up.

Claudine could not let the opportunity to gush about her hubby pass her by so she added, "he has got a teachable spirit," she said. "He is predictable. Jerry can be stubborn," she added. Claudine noted that her man stands firm to his beliefs, regardless of whether he is correct or not.

However, after putting up with their flaws for so many years, the doting couple has learned how to navigate and love each other for who they are. Their union has come with a lot of lessons, one of which Claudine said she learned acceptance above all else.

"In our black culture, when you get married you, marry the family, and not your husband. So when you get into the family, you have to adjust...With time you learn how to bend backwards. If it does not hurt, why not?" Claudine said.

Watch the insightful interview on Briefly TV below:

Muzi Mthabela and wfe celebrate 18th wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African media personality and pastor Muzi Mthabela recently gushed over his wife on social media

The former Isibaya actor and his lovely wife recently hit the 18th wedding anniversary mark

Fans flocked to wish the doting couple well in their marriage and wished they could celebrate many more anniversaries

Source: Briefly News