Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are reportedly now husband and wife after tying the knot months after confirming their engagement

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good reportedly exchanged marriage vows in a private wedding ceremony attended by their mothers

Jonathan Majors seeming confirmed the marriage during an interview while promoting his new movie Magazine Dreams

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good reportedly got married in Los Angeles. Image: Amy Sussman, Unique Nicole

Halala! Hollywood couple Jonathan Majors and his fiancée Meagan Good are reportedly now married. The two reportedly took their relationship to the next level after they made their engagement public in November 2024.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good reportedly married

An unnamed source close to Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE Magazine on Tuesday 18 March.

Entertainment Tonight first reported that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good had gotten married in a small private wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. The publication reported that Jonathan Majors’ mother, a Methodist pastor, married the couple at their Los Angeles home. Meagan Good’s mother was also present as a witness and it was just the four of them.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new movie Magazine Dreams which comes out on Friday 18 March, Jonathan Majors let slip that Meagan Good is his wife. He tried to correct himself but the cat had been let out of the bag.

“Just my girl man. She’s just my best friend. You know my wife. My fiancé,” Jonathan Majors told Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ wedding comes almost two years after they were first spotted together.

Jonathan Majors admits to strangling ex in newly sufaced audio

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors started dating at the height of his domestic abuse controversy.

It seems like the controversy surrounding the Creed III actor is far from over. The matter is making headlines days before the premier of his movie Magazine Dreams on Friday 21 March.

An audio of Jonathan Majors admitting to assaulting his ex has surfaced. Image: Unique Nicole

Rolling Stone published an audio of Majors admitting that he strangled his then girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2022.

In the audio, recorded days after he attacked Jabari, Jonathan Majors admitted to strangling his then girlfriend.

