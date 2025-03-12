Burna Boy gained prominence in 2012 after releasing his hit single Like to Party. His image has sparked interest in his personal life, with fans wondering who Burna Boy's wife is or if he is in a relationship.

Burna Boy's music blends various genres, such as Afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop.

He has won several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2021 for his album Twice as Tall.

for his album Burna Boy has generally kept his romantic relationships private.

The singer had a high-profile relationship with British-Jamaican rapper and singer Stefflon Don.

Who is Burna Boy's wife?

As of March 2025, the Nigerian singer does not have a wife; he has never been married. Burna Boy mostly keeps his romantic life private and there have been no confirmed reports of him being married.

Who is Burna Boy’s girlfriend?

According to The Sun, the Nigerian Afrobeats star has been reportedly dating American R&B singer Chloe Bailey since late 2024. The two were first romantically linked in December 2024 after Chloe spent time with him in Lagos during December celebrations. Chloe was also spotted wearing the singer’s chain.

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey, who is the older sister of The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey reportedly met at an awards show in 2022 and have been seen together frequently since then. On 7 February 2025, they were spotted on a Valentine ’s-themed dinner date in Lagos, engaging in public displays of affection.

Burna Boy’s relationship history

Besides Chloe Bailey, the singer has been publicly linked with a few women. Here is a look at Burna Boy’s dating history.

Stefflon Don

One of Burna Boy's most high-profile relationships was with Stefflon Don, an English rapper and singer who rose to fame with her 2017 single Hurtin' Me. The two had a high-profile relationship that lasted from 2018 to 2022. Stefflon Don and Burna Boy met in Ghana and shortly began dating, with Stefflon even referring to Burna as her 'husband' at one point.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Stefflon recalled how she met the Nigerian afrobeat singer. She stated:

I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk..., but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow.

Stefflon and Burna Boy went public with their romance in 2019 and frequently featured on each other's social media. The former partners announced their split in 2021. In April 2024, rumours emerged that the couple had rekindled their romance after the Nigerian singer reportedly gifted Stefflon Don a car on her birthday.

Jada Kingdom

Jada, known professionally as Jada Kingdom, is a Jamaican dancehall and R&B singer, songwriter and music producer. As per Capital XTRA, she and Burna Boy become the subject of dating rumours, particularly after the afrobeats star mentioned buying her a Birkin bag in his 2023 single Taliban II.

Jada was also seen wearing a "Damini" diamond chain, similar to Burna Boy's, and they were spotted celebrating his 32nd birthday together in Amsterdam.

During an interview at Reggae Sumfest, as stated by DancehalMag, Jada Kingdom expressed surprise about these rumours, stating she was unaware of any speculation regarding a relationship with the singer. She said:

I’m on the streets every day. I’ve never heard that.

Princess Shyngle

In 2019, rumours circulated about a romantic relationship between Burna Boy and Gambian actress and producer Princess Shyngle. Reports suggested that they had dated previously and had rekindled their relationship during the Nigerian entertainer's involvement with British rapper Stefflon Don.

As per Pulse Nigeria, Stefflon Don addressed these rumours by stating that the circulating videos of Burna Boy and Princess Shyngle were old, asserting that there was no trouble in her relationship with the singer at that time.

In March 2021, following Burna Boy's Grammy Award win, Princess Shyngle publicly congratulated him by sharing a throwback video of them. She acknowledged that she was 'clout chasing' by posting the video but expressed genuine happiness for his achievement. In the video, she stated:

When your ex wins a Grammy you clout chase, on the real though congratulations Dami saw how hard you worked for this Africa to the world.

Frequently asked questions

Is Burna Boy married? The popular entertainer is not married.

The popular entertainer is not married. Who is Burna Boy dating? As of March 2025, the Nigerian Singer is reportedly in a relationship with American singer Chloe Bailey.

As of March 2025, the Nigerian Singer is reportedly in a relationship with American singer Chloe Bailey. Who is Burna Boy's ex? The singer's most well-known ex is British-Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don, whom he dated from 2018 to 2022. He has also been linked to other celebrities, including Jada Kingdom and Princess Shyngle.

Many wonder, ''Who is Burna Boy’s wife?'' As of this writing, the Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer, and record producer is unmarried. He has reportedly been in a relationship with American R&B singer Chlöe Bailey since late 2024. Burna Boy has also been romantically linked to various artists, including Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom.

