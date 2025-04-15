Big Brother Mzansi star Uyanda Hlangabezo is already connecting with top South African celebrities like Cyan Boujee

The viral snap of Uyanda and Cyan together sparked a wave of positive reactions from fans on social media

Despite losing the Big Brother prize money, Uyanda's loyal fans donated R300k to support his career, and he continues to build his presence in the showbiz industry

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo is already linking up with South Africa's top celebrities and content creators. The star, who made headlines after his hero's welcome in the Eastern Cape after the show, was recently pictured alongside Cyan Boujee.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Uyanda was pictured alongside Cyan Boujee. Image: @cyan.boujee24 and @uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

Uyanda and Cyan Boujee's snap trends

Big Brother Mzansi gives participants the chance to break into the South African showbiz industry. The show has paved the way for many people who are Mzanzi's biggest celebrities today.

Season 5 fan favourite Uyanda Hlangabezo was recently spotted alongside controversial media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma. The now-viral snap shows Uyanda and Cyan out and about. Take a look at the snap below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Cyan and Uyanda's picture

Social media users loved seeing their two favourite celebrities together. Although the post doesn't state where they were or what they were doing, fans suggested that the two looked great together. Others couldn't get enough of Cyan Boujee's insane beauty.

@Khnleah commented:

"They look good together 🥰"

@Getty53643689 said:

"What a gorgeous face she has."

@AbutiThabang23 wrote:

"Kudliwa imali yama donation 😭😭"

@Nande2024 added:

"The most random meet up ever."

@EmmiieTLO noted:

"Beautiful 😍 😘 they looking Great 🥵🥵🔥🔥"

@misskawei wrote:

"Wow, they're looking good together."

What you need to know about Uyanda Hlangabezo

Uyanda rose to fame after participating in Big Brother Mzansi Season 5. The star was the runner-up and lost the prize money to Sweet Guluva, who was crowned the winner.

However, Uyanda's fans came through for him and donated R300k, intending to raise R2 million for the star. The reality TV star who has been basking in the Big Brother Mzansi fame and showcasing his unmatched fashion sense on his growing social media page won fans over with his love and admiration for his grandmother.

Although Uyanda is still trying to find his feet in the showbiz industry, his legion of fans who came through for him while her was on the show and at his homecoming event promised to keep supporting him.

UyandaHlangabezo and Cyan Boujee's picture went viral. Image: @uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

BBM S5 finalists named as new faces of Mzansi Magic

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the five finalists of the just-ended Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 have all been named MultiChoice’s new brand ambassadors following the successful show.

Winner Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele and fellow finalists Uyanda Hlangabezo, Nsuku Mabunda, Fortunate ‘Nate’ Setwaba, and Karabo ‘Jojo’ Sejojo will now represent Mzansi Magic. Following the record-breaking success of season five, MultiChoice management has decided to build on that success by appointing the five finalists to represent their brand.

Source: Briefly News