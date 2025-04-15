Lindo Sithole recently shared his emotional journey of fulfilling a promise to his late grandmother by building a mansion in her memory

The star expressed how important family is to him, as the house now serves as a place for family gatherings and celebrations like Easter and Christmas

Fans were deeply inspired by Lindo's touching gesture, with many praising his dedication and the success of the project, which symbolises his love and respect for his late grandmother

Lindo Sithole never forgot where he came from after making it big in life. The talented musician and actor recently shared the story of how he transformed his late grandmother's house.

Lindo Sithole fulfills promise to grandmother

Most South African celebrities always stress the important roles their families play in their careers. Musician Lindo Sithole left fans emotional when he posted pictures of the mansion he built for his late grandmother. He joins the likes of Minnie Dlamini, who recently renovated her parents' house, and Oscar Mbo, who was praised for buying his parents expensive cars.

The star noted that he promised his grandmother, who raised him, that he would change the situation at home when he finally achieved financial support. He said his life changed when he decided to start the building project, although no one was still living at home. He said:

"My Life changed the Day I decided ukuyo vusa ikhaya, even though bekungasa hlali muntu, but the fact that I was born and raised in this house by uGogo wami uRoselina who loved me so much, this place had a special place in my heart.

"I had to fulfill her dream noma esengekho 🕊️her words was(uNdo uzo ngakhela umuzi 1Day)and those word were stuck with me forever."

Lindo on the importance of family

The star added that because he knows the importance of family, he knows building the house meant they now have a place to gather for special events like Easter, Christmas and other family gatherings. He also thanked God for the special talent that has enabled him to fulfill the promise he made to his late grandmother years ago.

"The story has changed,manje we have a home esihlangana khona as umndeni,uma kuyi phasika,ukhusimusi noma umsebenzi🕯️🛖🙏🏾I really don’t know how I was able to do this amazing project🤞🏽Nkosi Ngiyabonga nge Talent ne wisdom noku kwazi uku sebenza ngokuzi khandla and humble myself to people close to me and to people who support my talent🙏🏾"

Fans react to Lindo's touching post

Social media users applauded Lindo for renovating his home. Many were inspired by the star's initiative and hoped to follow in his footsteps.

@kidxsa said:

"Truly inspiring. Danko Mlindoms!🤝🏾💫💫💫"

@zowlars commented:

"Proud of you broski, those are eternal blessings. Well done 🔥🙌"

@lusandambane wrote:

"This is sooooo wholesome, uplifting and motivating 😍😍😍. I know she is smiling down at you 😇."

@djhappygalsa added:

"Walivusa ikhaya Skhokho 😓❤️"

@mthokothwala07 commented:

"Oh Njayami feels like yesterday when you started this project always driving down to check up, im beyond happy for you mnganam usebenzile🙌🙏"

