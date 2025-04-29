South African media personality Masechaba Ndlovu recently learned that she is famous in Uganda for a hilarious reason

A Ugandan TikToker joked that Masechaba Ndlovu could make generational wealth if she charged every salon in the country

Netizens reacted with laughter and admiration, with some noting that Masechaba Ndlovu is famous in Nairobi and the US

Masechaba Ndlovu reacted with humour to love from Uganda.

Source: Instagram

It turns out that renowned radio and TV presenter Masechaba Ndlovu is very famous in Uganda for a hilarious reason.

Masechaba Ndlovu hilariously reacts to Ugandan love

The former government spokesperson, who previously hogged headlines for interviewing her husband, took to her official X account on Monday, 28 April and shared a TikTok video. The video showcased a Ugandan woman in bed about to call it a day.

The woman reveals that Masechaba Ndlovu’s headshot is displayed in almost every salon in Uganda.

“Before I even sleep, who is this woman? Wherever you are from, I just want you to know that Ugandan salons have tortured your picture. It is on almost every door. Almost every salon you find has this picture,” the TikToker says.

In a light-hearted moment, the TikToker, @jemimah_3, suggests that Masechaba Ndlovu could make generational wealth if she came to Uganda and charged every salon for displaying her picture.

“I don’t know why it's your picture they are torturing, but anytime you want to make money, you could make generational wealth in Uganda. Just come and move to almost every salon. Ask them to pay you,” the TikToker says.

Masechaba took the video in good stride and hilariously responded to the love that Ugandans show her. She responded:

“Next stop, Uganda! 🇺🇬🙌🏾😂”

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Masechaba Ndlovu's reaction

In the comments, netizens showered Masechaba Ndlovu with compliments while others weighed in with hilarious reactions. Others claimed to have seen her picture as far as the United States.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MelvinSagini said:

“Remember I mentioned Nairobi as well like four years ago 😂😂 you just hit Uganda 😂”

@Supaguluva_ gushed:

“Pretty woman worldwide 🙌”

@DrMsiziMyeza suggested:

“I am willing to be part of an advance team so that when you arrive, you know exactly where to go. 😂😂😂😂😂”

@michaelmdsh1 said:

“You're a celebrity there 🤣🤣”

@Sisou_10 claimed:

“I saw it in the US.”

@LunzuluThando responded:

“On a serious note, it is everywhere 😩😩.”

@lee_deecee complimented:

“The disadvantages of having a pretty 😍 😂”

Masechaba Ndlovu joked about visiting Uganda.

Source: Instagram

Masechaba Ndlovu marries for the 3rd time

Masechaba Ndlovu married for the third time in 2023 after she got divorced in 2018.

Masechaba Ndlovu posted stunning pictures of a special occasion in Krugersdorp with Ntethelelo Faku Mposwa, founder of the record label Ntethe Global Effect.

Her wedding with Nthethe was not without drama, as a drunk uncle allegedly momentarily stopped proceedings. The uncle tried to stop the couple from getting married.

It was revealed that the uncle who appeared drunk could have been from the groom's family.

Masechaba Ndlovu allegedly loses tooth during fight

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Masechaba Ndlovu allegedly lost a tooth when her former lover and her new boyfriend got into a fight.

A 2021 report stated that Ndlovu lost a tooth as a result of the fight, which took place at her Randburg home. The media personality also allegedly filed a report with the police after the incident.

