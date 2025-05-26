Maskandi singer Mthandeni SK Manqele has been served with a letter of demand after he failed to perform at the Durban Music Festival

Blue Screen Entertainment shared with Briefly News that Mthandeni was paid a total of R40,000, however, he pulled a no-show

The organisers of the show demanded that the Gucci hitmaker return the money he was paid no later than Friday, May 23

Yet another artist was hit with a letter of demand regarding the Durban Music Festival, which took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.

Mthandeni pulls a no-show at Durban Music Fest

Popular Maskandi star Mthandeni Manqele faces legal action due to his failure to honour his contract with Blue Screen Entertainment, the organisers of the Durban Music Festival.

Mthadeni was booked to share the stage with several Durban artists at the festival headlined by US rapper Rick Ross on 3 May 2025.

The organisers of the event revealed to Briefly News that the contract had been signed on 17 April 2025 by Mthandeni. In their agreement, Mthandeni was required to perform for 25 minutes on 3 May and was allegedly paid R40,000 in total.

The deposit was paid after he signed the agreement, and the rest of the money was paid to him on 2 May 2025, a day before the show.

Blue Screen Entertainment serves Mthandeni letter of demand

In a letter shared with Briefly News, Mthandeni allegedly failed to communicate with Blue Screen Entertainment that he would not be available to perform. The head of legal, Brian Steel, noted that Manqele opted to perform at the 2025 Metro FM Awards, which took place at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga, on the same day as the festival.

"This constitutes a material breach of contract and has caused reputational and financial harm to our brand and event. Your conduct is not only professionally negligent but contractually unacceptable," the letter reads.

Mthandeni was instructed to refund Blue Screen Entertainment on Friday, 23 March 2025. Should Mthandeni fail to pay this amount, the organisation threatened to pursue legal action for breaching the contract and the damages they suffered.

Why Mthandeni pulled a no-show

According to TshisaLIVE, Mthandeni's team revealed that he chose to perform at the Metro FM awards because “their money was better”.

They argued that Mthandeni gets more than five gigs every day, and he simply cannot make some of them. His team further revealed that they reached out to Blue Screen Entertainment regarding their refund.

However, in a statement, the Durban Music Fest organisers revealed that Mthandeni's manager confirmed on 2 May that he would attend the show.

