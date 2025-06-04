South African actor Matli Mohapeloa recently penned a heartfelt message to his mother on social media

The star announced that his birth giver had turned 70 and also professed his love for her on his Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Matli's emotional message to his mother

Matli Mohapeloa celebrated his mother's 70th birthday. Image: @matlimohapeloa

South African talented actor Matli Mohapeloa was one of the celebrities to show love to their mother on social media recently, on their special day.

The former Broken Vows actor excitedly announced on social media that his mother had turned 70 on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. The star penned a heartfelt message to his mom as she marked another year around the sun, which left many netizens gushing over it.

Matli wrote:

"Happy 70th birthday, Mommy. I love, respect and appreciate you so much. You have loved me unconditionally all of my life, and you continue to do so. When you fell sick, I couldn’t sleep at night; instead, I’d be up praying for you to get better & Jesus came through like He always does.

Mohapeloa also quoted what 2Pac had said in the past regarding his mother:

"Like 2Pac says: Even though I act crazy, I gotta thank the Lord that you made me. There are no words that can express how I feel, but I plan to show you that I understand.

"I love you so much, Ma. I’m going to spoil you rotten. I couldn’t have asked God for a better mother. I always tell my friends that my mom is a soldier mom because she would never abandon me injured on the battlefield. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Have a blessed day, my champion mommy."

Fans wish Matli's mother a happy birthday

Shortly after Matli shared that it was his mother's birthday, many of his fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Here's what they had to say:

ntha_maq said:

"Ahh, I love your tribute to Aunty Lulu. We prayed hard and God answered our prayers. Happy birthday to Aunty Lulu, my aunt of immense strength and love. I wish her life, health and God’s blessings always."

luthandozibeko responded:

"Happy Birthday Mums...please send my love boyzin."

kekemphuthi_official replied:

"She’s gorgeous…. Happy birthday to her abuti."

nthatimoshesh commented:

"Happy 70th birthday to mommy dearest."

mankitla mentioned:

"Happy birthday mommy ❤️ Sebata sa maloisane 🙌🙌❤️ Blessings on blessings."

Actor Matli Mohapeloa celebrated his mother in style. Image: @matlimohapeloa

Matli and Motlatsi to release their 1st film

Since 2004, Mohapeloa and Mafatshe have been close and thick as thieves. Previously, the actors announced on social media that they dropped their first-ever film, created and produced by both of them, called Family and Rugby, on eVOD.

It was said that the film premiered on Thursday, 27 February 2024. In an Instagram post, the pair shared pictures of themselves and Thomas Gumede talking about the film.

