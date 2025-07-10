South African award-winning rapper Emtee recently blasted fellow versatile artist Cruz Afrika

This was after Cruz Afrika tried to make amends with the Pearl Thusi hitmaker with regards to their 2017 feud

Emtee further dismissed the rapper's amends to fix things between them by mentioning how he cannot afford him

Emtee blasted hip hop rapper Cruz Afrika. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Emtee is one South African rapper who holds a mean grudge. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker recently slammed Cruz Afrika, a versatile artist who tried to mend their relationship after a fallout they had in 2017.

According to Sunday World, Cruz has tried to rekindle their friendship and bury his hatchet with Emtee, which was an epic fail after the award-winning rapper refused to perform at the Rustenburg Garden Festival this coming December, which also led to Emtee telling Cruz that he could never afford him.

In a WhatsApp message shared with the publication, Emtee said:

"I am cool, my man. I don’t wanna do the show. Simple, and you can’t force me if I don’t want to. And on top of that, you can’t even afford me. So what are you trying to achieve, because I’m definitely not performing even one song for that price."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A look at Emtee's feud with other artists

The Manado hitmaker has been involved in numerous disputes with other hip hop artists in the music industry since he rose to fame. Big Zulu and the rapper have been at odds since 2021 after the KwaZulu-Natal star praised Emtee, saying he makes good music, but he does not want to classify him as a rapper.

The two stars have been clashing ever since, dissing each other on social media and tracks. However, in 2025, they both decided to reconcile and put their beef behind them.

Moving from Big Zulu, another beef that made headlines was the one with J Molley whom he once collaborated with which got nasty to the point where threats started flying. Molley dangerously mentioned Emtee's family and even threatened him publicly.

In April 2025, the troubled rapper decided to bury his hatchet with Emtee and apologise to him publicly for what he had been saying over the years during their spat.

"I would like to publicly apologise to Emtee, A-Reece, Blxckie, Lucas Raps and The Big Hash. I apologise for my past actions. I have been completely renewed and have no animosity towards you guys.

"I've forgiven myself, and I'm making amends. My actions were out of line, and I have repented. It won't happen again. I wish for prosperity, success, peace and joy for you all. Once again, I'm Sorry. I wish everyone the best," he said.

Emtee declined Cruz Versatile's amends. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

J Molley buries beef with Emtee

In a previous report from Briefly News, J Molley ended his beef with Emtee by issuing a final scathing warning to the rapper.

After his interview on L-Tido's podcast, where he never mentioned Molley or their beef, the rapper said he did a good thing, but he should never mention him.

Source: Briefly News