Felix Hlophe is set to perform at the upcoming Laugh Africa Comedy Festival

The comedian and TV personality spoke about his set and how he uses his everyday life to make people laugh

The show will air right after the finale of Hlophe's famous reality show, which has sparked controversy on social media

Briefly News got the inside scoop on Hlophe's comedy special and what fans can expect from his set

Felix Hlophe is excited to crack some jokes at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, and apparently, no topic is off limits!

Felix Hlophe gets ready for his comedy special

Controversial reality TV personality, Felix Hlophe, is getting ready for the airing of his comedy special, courtesy of Showmax.

The comedian and radio host joined a list of legendary comedians, from Celeste Ntuli to Trevor Gumbi, for the 2025 Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, and said he's ready to command the stage with his hilarious take on everyday life.

From HIV/ AIDS to body image, Hlophe proves that no topic is off limits:

"It’s all about the mechanics of comedy: you either shock people into laughter or guide them into it."

Speaking on the HIV/ AIDS pandemic, Felix stressed the importance of delivery and the difference a light-hearted joke can make in a person's life:

"You have to be careful with delivery, but the truth is: if comedians don’t talk about these things, who will? I see myself as the medicine man of comedy. We’re living through hard, unpredictable times; people need to laugh now more than ever."

Laugh Africa Comedy Festival airs on Showmax on 15 August 2025. Watch the trailer below:

Felix Hlophe speaks about marriage and comedy

Ahead of the season finale of his famous reality TV show, Life With Felix, which airs on 31 July, the star has faced his fair share of drama.

From cosying up to his wife's best friend to demanding a polygamous marriage, social media users have continuously given Hlophe a bombastic side eye, but it seems his behaviour is nothing new.

In his upcoming comedy special, he addresses the subject of infidelity in marriage, and revealed that he runs his material past his wife, Tracy, who has been pitied for her husband's behaviour:

"Absolutely. When I returned to stand-up with one-man shows, I had just met my wife, Tracy. Since then, every special has been rooted in our marriage.

"It’s my truth, and I’ve never shied away from telling it. Tracy understands the craft. She knows it’s comedy, she knows it’s real."

