South African popular celebrities NaakMusiQ, Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini were likened to being siblings

A netizen posted a recent picture of the trio, saying there is an uncanny resemblance between them

Social media users relayed their thoughts on why the three stars look alike, with some coming up with their own theories

The uncanny similarity between Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo and NaakMusiQ was a major topic of discussion on X. Image: Oupa Bopape/Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

What do NaakMusiQ, Bioity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini have in common? According to social media, the trio look like siblings.

The three celebs who are doing big things in their respective careers were photographed together at a recent event. X user @odedanilo posted the picture with the caption, "I don’t know how to explain it, but they look like siblings."

It is not a new observation that Boity and Minnie look alike. In fact, the two stunning ladies were cast as twins on the Ferguson Films production, Rockville. For some time now, people have often mistaken Boity and Minnie because of their similar features.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo played twin sisters on 'Rockville'. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Peeps discuss Minnie and Boity's resemblance

Social media agrees that the three stars could be mistaken as siblings, and it is all thanks to their good looks. Here are some of the reactions:

@Berianpheeha joked:

"Naaq is looking like lastborn. You don’t have to explain it, we see it."

@SokisiOfficial argud:

"They are just financially stable. Money does that to people."

@Sbudamoore said:

"I have never understood a man who looks like women. The other one looks like a close cousin."

@Bantuprincess shared:

"All people here are naturally good-looking. We have seen them over the years with short hair, no makeup up and no filter."

@Melusi_Mokon asked:

"Right, I see Naak as well as Boity, but who is the other Boity?"

@2017TheBeast explained:

"Facial similarity amplified by familiarity and social context."

@ta_marah7 stated:

"You never watch Rockville. They [Minnie and Boity] are twins."

@EsonasihleM replied:

"I see it. Their faces. It is actually very cute."

@frisco_deep reacted:

"After seeing this picture, I am sure they also agree that they look alike."

@lira_mampokisi responded:

"I think they know it too. I've always said this. To an extent, I always confuse Boity with Minnie."

@BakhonaMposula said:

"Minnie and Boity once played twins, right? On that show by the Fergusons, I just forgot the name."

@mponts7 said:

"Well, I don't know how I escaped it, but I never knew who was Boity and who was Minnie."

Minnie Dlamini on her marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV personality Minnie Dlamini spoke about the downside of her marriage to Quinton Jones. Dlamini and Jones officially divorced in 2022. In a recent interview, Minnie spoke about the disrespect she faced in the industry.

Fans discussed Minnie Dlamini and admired her strength through the intense public scrutiny she faced. Speaking about how she transformed and found herself again, Minnie said, "What divorce did do was that it gave me the opportunity to find myself again and find myself in a much better position because I am older, wiser, and much more experienced.

Source: Briefly News