Singer Loyiso Bala and his wife Jennifer have been together for 18 glorious years

Jennifer took to social media to share special moments from their marriage, even revealing where they first met

Fans and followers gushed over the couple and wished them even more years of love and lessons

Jennifer Bala showed off her marriage to Loyiso. Image: jenniferbala

Source: Instagram

Loyiso Bala's wife, Jennifer, took part in a viral TikTok trend and showed off their marriage.

Jennifer Bala celebrates her marriage

Content creator and reality TV star, Jennifer Bala, recently hopped on a viral trend to celebrate her marriage.

The mom of three, who recently celebrated her birthday, has been with her husband, singer Loyiso Bala, for 18 years and has been married for 13.

Jennifer shared a sweet photo montage on 20 July 2025 of their moments, including their selfies together and pictures with their children over the years:

"How many months? That’s 18 years, 200+ months, 3 kids, thousands of memories, growth, lessons, laughter and forgiveness…figuring it out as we go together."

Loyiso Bala’s wife, Jennifer, joined the 'How Many Months You Have Been Together' trend to celebrate her marriage. Image: jenniferbala

Source: Instagram

The video is part of the now-viral How Many Months You Have Been Together? trend on TikTok, where users create videos that visually represent the months of their relationships or friendships.

Responding to a follower, Jennifer disclosed that she and her husband met while she lived in London, and promised to share the story soon on YouTube.

Mzansi shows love to Loyiso and Jennifer Bala

Fans and followers gushed over the sweet couple. Instargammers congratulated the two, believing it was their anniversary, prompting Jennifer to clarify:

"Since many people think it’s our anniversary, thank you so much for the sweet comments, but please note this is just a trend about friendships or couples showcasing how long they’ve been together. Sorry for using a “wedding” song. Our anniversary is in October."

graceandkindred was inspired:

"You guys are goals!"

dingafunk gushed over the Balas:

"Beautiful couple."

eddiemuganga added:

"Here is to many more days!"

mamphepi said:

"Beautiful couple. May God bless your union."

Jennifer Bala celebrated 18 years with her husband, Loyiso. Image: jenniferbala

Source: Instagram

reketa_m blessed the couple:

"Love this so much. May Abba Yah continue to sustain you, blessings on blessings forever more."

lindi_we_m wrote:

"God bless, really good family."

stefdavisxo added:

"Love this. So, so special."

chantalmorgan19 posted:

"You are a beautiful couple. God bless."

