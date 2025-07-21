Popular model Chidimma Adetshina has reacted to media reports that the Miss SA competition has been postponed

The Miss Universe runner-up laughed off reports that the organisation will not be held in August and is under new management

South Africans and fans of the organisation took to social media this weekend to criticise the pageant

Former Miss SA Chidimma Adetshina mocks the organisation. Images: Chichi_Vanessa

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina has responded to the organisation's decision to postpone this year's competition following CEO Stephanie Weil's departure.

Adetshina made headlines in 2024 when she withdrew from the competition and entered the Miss Universe Nigeria competition and won.

The organisation also made headlines in May when it pulled out of the Miss Supranational international competition and when its creative director, Werner Wessels, resigned earlier this year.

The Nigerian-South African beauty queen reacted with a laughing emoji when @MissSAFandom and MissUniverseZA announced on their Instagram accounts on Sunday, 20 July, that Miss SA has postponed its 2025 competition.

Adetshina also asked one social media user if they needed a tissue in the comment section.

South Africans react to Miss SA postponement

phineasthamaga replied:

"They need to verify every single contestant’s citizenship status and trace it back to birth certificates. It’s about time."

missuniverseza reacted:

"What global events, when they don’t have international licenses anymore? Surely they're talking about African Fashion Week."

siphiwe.insta said:

"I knew something was off when Zozibini Ntunzi detached herself from the organisation."

sdjnhjrinahendriksss said:

"Miss SA is not the same. Their Social Media is turning into an advertising platform."

ponsho52 wrote:

"I think they will hold the Miss South Africa 2025 in December and appoint Nompumelelo as Miss Universe South Africa to represent us in Thailand. Miss South Africa 2025 will go to Miss Universe 2026. I am just thinking out of the box."

Entertainment commentator, Mlu, announced on his X account on Saturday, 19 July, that the Miss SA pageant has been postponed to later this year.

Miss SA postponed

The Miss South Africa organisation confirmed in a statement on the Miss SA website on Monday, 21 July, that the pageant has been postponed to a later date in 2025.

"The Miss South Africa Organisation today announced the postponement of Miss South Africa from August to a later date in 2025, to ensure greater alignment with international and other global events," reads the statement.

The organisation adds that it aims to broaden the reach and impact of the pageant and its contestants through its affiliated companies.

South African-born beauty queen responds to Miss SA rescheduling the competition. Image: MissSAFandom

